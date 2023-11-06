Jude Bellingham upset with Real Madrid due to unfulfilled promise, makes special signing request to Florentino Perez: Reports 

Jude Bellingham is reportedly upset that Real Madrid are not leading the race for all trophies this season. He has made a special request to club president Florentino Perez, asking him to sign four 'galactico' players next summer.

As per a report in El Nacional, Bellingham is not happy with his current situation, where he needs to score for Real Madrid to win games. He does not want to be the leading scorer in the side and is hoping for more help next season.

The Spanish publication claim that the Englishman has already spoken to Perez about the need for better players at the club. He wants Alphonso Davies, Kylian Mbappé, Jamal Musiala, and Erling Haaland signed as he believes they will elevate the standards and challenge for all trophies next season.

Bellingham spoke about playing with Mbappe earlier this season and was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"I can't really comment, I don't know his situation. If anything, my whole saga has taught me that not everything you see is true. He's a great player, whatever he chooses to do, all the best to him. Would I like to play with a player like Kylian Mbappe? Who wouldn't?"

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table, two points behind leaders Girona. They are on top of their UEFA Champions League group after winning all three games.

Jude Bellingham did not join Real Madrid for money

Jude Bellingham spoke to the media after joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million. He said that he was impressed after speaking to Juni Calafat, the chief scout at the Spanish club. He added that there were also talks with Jose Angel Sanchez, the managing director at Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"Money's not a thing for me. I don't think about money at all when I make these kind of decisions. I spoke with people when I was given permission by Borussia Dortmund; I spoke to [Madrid chief scout] Juni [Calafat] and [managing director] Jose Angel [Sanchez], and I loved the feeling I got... It wasn't the case that the other teams were bad; it's just that, for me, Madrid are the greatest."

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr is also impressed with the Englishman's start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu and told the media via SPORT:

"He's unbelievable. He always makes a difference. The fans were used to Cristiano Ronaldo, but now we have Jude Bellingham. There are a lot of young players here and we spend a lot of time together on and off the pitch. It brings the team together and gives us a better chance of winning a lot of things this season."

The 20-year-old midfielder has scored 10 goals in 11 La Liga matches this season. He has added another three goals in as many UEFA Champions League games.