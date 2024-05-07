Jude Bellingham and Zinedine Zidane recommend Real Madrid to sign Manchester United attacker: Reports

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham and great Zinedine Zidane have reportedly recommended Los Blancos to launch a move for Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho this summer.

After falling out with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag last September, Sancho has rediscovered his form on loan at Borussia Dortmund. He has helped BVB advance to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, producing three goals and two assists in 17 games this term.

Expand Tweet

Now, according to Spanish news website Defensa Central, Bellingham and Zidane have both advised Real Madrid to snap up Sancho in the summer transfer window. But, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is not keen to bring in the Manchester United star this year.

Should Sancho join Real Madrid ahead of the next season, he could prove to be a spectacular signing for them. He would likely displace Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler further down in the club's pecking order.

Meanwhile, Dortmund manager Edin Terzic recently shared his thoughts on the 24-year-old Manchester United winger's future at the Westfalenstadion outfit. He said (h/t SPORTbible):

"We are really happy with him. From all sides, we are happy to have him. I think you can feel that he is happy to be with us. We don't know how long the story will continue. This is part of the deal, that he is not our player from July 1, but until then we are going to make this time that we have as special as possible."

Expand Tweet

Erik ten Hag comments on Jadon Sancho's future at Manchester United following spat

Ahead of his side's 4-0 league loss at Crystal Palace, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was queried if the Red Devils have held talks with Jadon Sancho. He responded (h/t GOAL):

"We are close in that process. We are visiting games, not only [last Wednesday's game]. [I] will not say all the games, but we have seen more games from Dortmund where Jadon was performing. We had a visit with him, we talked with him, and we will keep going with this process."

Opining on his rift with the Real Madrid-linked winger, Ten Hag added:

"There was a conflict and let us finish the season first. So stay away from this issue now, it is not important. He has the return [leg] of the semi-final... it is not going that well for them in the league. We have four important games in the league and the FA Cup final and then we will see."

Since departing Dortmund in a £73 million move in 2021, Sancho has recorded 12 goals and six assists in 82 matches for his parent team.

Sancho will next be in action for BVB in their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg tie at Paris Saint-Germain this Tuesday (May 7).