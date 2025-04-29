Jules Kounde makes special request to Barcelona security staff in attempt to avoid future problems with Hansi Flick as details emerge:Reports

Jules Kounde has instructed Barcelona security staff to give him a 15-minute notice to ensure he arrives for tactical discussions with Hansi Flick on time, according to a Mundo Deportivo report (via Barca Universal). The Frenchman has previously been penalized for arriving late for team meetings, as per the report.

The Barcelona manager has issued a stern warning that he will not think before benching even important players if they arrive late for team meetings. Thus, as an important figure in defense, Kounde is looking to lead by example by arriving on time on matchdays.

While the 2024-25 campaign is gradually coming to an end, Barcelona are on course to win their first treble since the 2014-15 season. Kounde has also played a significant role in putting Barcelona on track for the same.

Notably, Kounde scored Barca's winning goal in their 3-2 Copa del Rey final victory over Real Madrid. Overall, he has recorded 12 goal contributions in 52 games across competitions for the Catalan side so far this term.

"Flick always tries to take care of us” - Pedri Gonzalez on Barcelona boss' management pattern

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has claimed that Hansi Flick strives to look after every player in the squad. He also commented that the German tactical mastermind stands by players who are going through a difficult time on the pitch.

In an interview after their Copa del Rey triumph over Los Blancos, Pedri said (via Barca Universal on X):

"Flick always tries to take care of us. He's there to support you if you're not playing, and he always tries to help you. Besides being strict, the side you don't see is that he stands by you when you're going through a bad time. He talks to you and asks you how you are."

Flick has revamped La Blagurana's results since taking over as the manager of the Camp Nou side. Winning a treble this season will further improve his credibility despite Barca's financial difficulties.

