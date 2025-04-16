Jurgen Klopp to consider return to management if approached by Real Madrid or multiple WC winning national team: Reports

According to UOL via Transfer News Live on X, Jurgen Klopp could return to the dugout if approached by Real Madrid or the Brazilian national team. The report also claimed that the German tactician is dissatisfied with his global director role at Red Bull.

However, Brazil, who have commenced their search for a new manager, have not contacted Klopp so far. Meanwhile, since the start of the 2024-25 campaign, Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid has been a subject of discussion.

His managerial contract at the Santiago Bernabeu is scheduled to expire in June 2026 by default. However, there have been rumors that Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso would replace the Italian at the helm of affairs in Madrid. The possibility of Klopp joining Madrid could also expand their search for a long-term managerial successor.

In the footballing world, Klopp has proven to be one of the most efficient managers with numerous dividends in terms of trophies. He is widely known for his outstanding 4-3-3 attack-oriented tactical set-up. He has won numerous trophies with Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

Thus, if he joins Madrid, his presence and tactical knowledge could transform Los Blancos’ squad and results. Klopp was named the World's best coach in the 2018-19 campaign with Liverpool. He left the Reds last summer and eventually joined Red Bull as the Head of Global Soccer.

"I don’t think so" - Carlo Ancelotti on whether the UCL game against Arsenal will impact his future at Real Madrid

Ancelotti has revealed that he believes Madrid's return game against Arsenal would not affect his future at the club. In a press conference ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second-leg game against Arsenal on Wednesday, Ancelotti said:

"Tomorrow’s match will impact my future? I don’t think so."

Madrid had registered a 3-0 loss to the Gunners in the first leg at the Emirates. However, there's a growing belief among the players that the deficit could be overturned in the second leg.

While a UCL exit could raise questions about his future, Ancelotti is optimistic that his future at Madrid remains intact.

