Jurgen Klopp ‘personally requests’ Liverpool to sign Real Madrid forward - Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has personally requested the board to sign Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic in the upcoming transfer window, according to Fichajes (via Football 365).

Jovic has had a torrid time at Real Madrid since his big-money move from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2019. The 23-year-old forward has scored just twice in 38 appearances for Los Blancos and has been labeled a flop signing.

But, according to the aforementioned source, there could be a road out for Luka Jovic with Klopp showing interest. The Reds currently have one of the most feared attacking trios in the world but Klopp could do with a backup.

However, Liverpool are not the only side that have shown interest in signing Luka Jovic from Real Madrid. The forward has also been linked with Arsenal, who are in the market for a new striker as they prepare for life after Alexandre Lacazette.

Liverpool could do with a new centre-forward. The club are overly reliant on the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, with Diogo Jota being their only reliable backup.

Apart from the Real Madrid forward, Liverpool have also been recently linked with Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes.

Real Madrid could sell Luka Jovic to Liverpool to make room for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have been constantly linked with a move to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer come next summer. This could end Luka Jovic's time in Spain for good.

Los Blancos will have a stacked attacking lineup if they bring in Mbappe with the likes of Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema still showing no signs of slowing down.

This situation could tempt Real Madrid to sell Luka Jovic to a suitable buyer in January or next summer. He is currently valued at just €20 million, which could be a bargaining move for a club like Liverpool who intend to use Jovic as their backup rather than as a main forward.

The only positive Jovic has on his side is his age. At just 23 years of age, he is yet to reach his peak and could revive his career under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee