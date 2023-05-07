Jurgen Klopp personally wants Liverpool to sign 26-year-old Premier League midfielder on a free transfer: Reports

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp personally wants the Reds to sign Youri Tielemans in the summer. The Belgian will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season as his contract with Leicester City will run out in the summer.

The Reds are keen to reinforce their midfield in the summer. They have been depleted in that area this campaign. Persistent injury issues to the likes of Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, and Arthur Melo have hurt the team.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have been far from their best form. Hence, Klopp is keen to reinforce the team's options in the middle of the park before the start of the next season.

Tielemans has been a crucial player for Leicester City in recent seasons. Since his 2019 move, he has made 191 appearances for the club, scoring 28 goals and providing 25 assists.

The 26-year-old has scored four goals and has provided one assist in 33 matches so far this campaign. A free transfer for the highly talented midfielder could turn out to be a bargain signing for Liverpool.

Bryan Robson claimed Youri Tielemans would be a great transfer for Liverpool

Youri Tielemans

As mentioned earlier, Youri Tielemans is one of the most highly touted prospects in the Premier League. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that a club of Liverpool's stature is interested in the player.

Apart from the Reds, Arsenal have also been linked with a move for him. Bryan Robson previously said that the Merseysiders completing a free transfer for the Belgian would be a brilliant idea. He recently said (via This is Anfield):

“An absolutely brilliant free transfer. As Premier League and international experience, you rarely see him have a bad game. Gets some decent goals which are often spectacular and is a good athlete.”

On a personal level, a move from Leicester to the Merseyside would be an upgrade for Tielemans. Hence, a deal looks like a win-win situation for both parties.

Poll : 0 votes