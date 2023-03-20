Jurgen Klopp pushing Liverpool board to extend contract of long-serving player - Reports

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly asked Liverpool to offer James Milner a new contract. The German manager wants to keep the 'special player' in his squad next season.

As per a report in Football Insider, Klopp is keen to keep Milner at Anfield as he believes the Englishman still has a lot to offer. The midfielder was set to leave the club this summer following the expiry of his contract.

Liverpool FC @LFC Milner’s brilliant challenge, excellent build-up play and Naby keeping his cool to put us ahead 🧊 Milner’s brilliant challenge, excellent build-up play and Naby keeping his cool to put us ahead 🧊 https://t.co/dulbR8n3Hu

The Reds are planning a midfield rebuild and are trying to bring in new players in the summer. Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, and Declan Rice have been linked with the club, with some of the current players leaving.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are reportedly on their way out of the club this summer, and Milner was set to join them. However, Klopp seems to be interested in keeping the veteran star they signed on a free transfer from Manchester City.

Why is James Milner 'special' at Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp has always handed high praise to James Milner since he took over at Liverpool. He has claimed that the midfielder has been playing way better than his age and called him a special player earlier this year.

He said:

"We have different plans for Milly but Milly wants to keep playing. When you see him play the other night I think everyone understands that. You can't judge him normal for his age. He is 37, doesn't look a day like this when he is in training. He is an incredibly important player and in this game (Wolves) you saw on the pitch as well."

Klopp added:

"It is not that Milly expects to play 64 games a season but in 64 games a season Milly could be extremely important. That is how it is. Milly has reached 600 games and most of them for Liverpool. Even a player who had a few clubs can end up at his club and I would consider Liverpool as his club and I am pretty sure the club should use his character and his mindset because it is really special."

He continued:

"There might be more fancy players out there but no one with a similar mindset and that makes him incredibly valuable for us. And it is not because I am too loyal. It is just a fact."

Milner has played over 300 matches for Liverpool, with over 200 of them coming in the Premier League.

Poll : 0 votes