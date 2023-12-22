Jurgen Klopp requests Liverpool to sign low-cost 20-year-old Mohamed Salah replacement – Reports

Jurgen Klopp has allegedly requested Liverpool to launch a move to snap up PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko, who has been identified as an ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Earlier this summer, Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad lodged a staggering £150 million bid to sign Salah. However, the Merseyside club promptly rejected the massive bid with Reds manager Klopp publicly suggesting that the former Chelsea forward was not for sale at any price.

However, Al-Ittihad are reportedly likely to renew their interest in the left-footed star at some point next year. As a result, Liverpool are thought to be chalking out plans to potentially replace their forward in 2024.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Klopp has told his team's top brass to prioritize the signing of Bakayoko in the upcoming January transfer window. He is thought to be keen to add the Belgian to his squad as early as possible to properly coach him to fit into his 4-3-3 system.

However, the Reds could face a lot of competition in their pursuit of the 20-year-old in the future. Earlier this month, journalist Fabrizio Romano stated that the star has a number of suitors (h/t Football365):

"It was an impressive performance from Johan Bakayoko against Arsenal last night and I'm not surprised, honestly, because he's an elite talent. Brentford were more than close to signing him before Bakayoko rejected them to play Champions League football at PSV. I'm told Premier League clubs – not specific ones yet – are still monitoring Bakayoko, so this looks open."

Bakayoko, who could reportedly be available for £21 million, has netted four goals and laid out 13 assists in 27 outings for PSV this campaign.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold lauds Mohamed Salah, labels him as 'role model'

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold stated that Mohamed Salah is an inspiration to his teammates. Heaping praise on the forward, he said (h/t OneFootball):

"If I'm lucky enough to have kids and grandkids, it's not the goals and assists I'll talk about, it'll be about the way he applied himself and the inspiration he was to the players around him and the role model and leader he was."

Lauding the Egypt international's work ethic, Alexander-Arnold opined:

"He's the most professional player I've ever been privileged enough to share a pitch with, the hardest working and most dedicated to his craft. This hasn't just happened overnight, he worked hard and he's reaped the awards for it. He will go down in the history of Liverpool, the Premier League and all of football."

Salah, who arrived from AS Roma for close to £37 million in 2017, has contributed 201 goals and 87 assists in 329 games for Liverpool so far.

A three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, Salah will next play for his team in their clash against Arsenal on Saturday (December 23).