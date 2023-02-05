Jurgen Klopp’s trusted ally branded ‘hard to work with’ as Liverpool face behind-the-scenes trouble: Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is facing yet another challenge amid the team's diminishing performance on the pitch. According to various sources, including Sky Sports and the Daily Mirror (via Sport Bible), Andreas Kornmayer is creating issues for the club.

He is the head of fitness and conditioning, and has been part of Klopp's backroom staff since his appointment as manager in 2016.

Rumors have been circulating that the presence and demanding nature of Kornmayer has had a detrimental effect on the team. This is in addition to other modifications to the backroom staff that have been blamed for Liverpool's decline in performance.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥇| There is large sentiment at the training complex that Andreas Kornmayer, head of fitness and conditioning and one of Klopp's most trusted figures, wields too much influence and is hard to work with." [ @MelissaReddy_ 🥇| There is large sentiment at the training complex that Andreas Kornmayer, head of fitness and conditioning and one of Klopp's most trusted figures, wields too much influence and is hard to work with." [@MelissaReddy_] https://t.co/eOCul0u1fN

Kornmayer is seen as Klopp's trusted ally at Anfield, but he is reportedly 'hard to work with' and has 'too much influence' on the affairs at the club. Moreover, there have been reports about the considerable power held by Klopp's assistant, Pep Lijnders, in the dressing room.

These issues in the backroom staff create an extra layer of complexity for the team's struggles on the pitch.

SKG11 @skg11_kg @Ifcelliot Kornmayer is our guy in that regard. He’s joined Klopp from Bayern right at the start. He’s one of the reasons our press and physicality were insane but also his methods are responsible for the overload and freak injury seasons. @Ifcelliot Kornmayer is our guy in that regard. He’s joined Klopp from Bayern right at the start. He’s one of the reasons our press and physicality were insane but also his methods are responsible for the overload and freak injury seasons. https://t.co/pE2aK91GtZ

Presently, the club is at the 10th position in the league table and is fighting to secure a spot in a European competition for the next season. The shortage of investments, specifically in the midfield, and the absence of the team's star forward Sadio Mane have both been contributing factors to the team's struggles.

Jurgen Klopp has expressed confidence in his ability to improve the club's fortunes, though it remains to be seen if his efforts will be successful. Liverpool are still competing in the Champions League, even though they face a difficult challenge against the reigning champions Real Madrid in the round of 16.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker reflects on conceded goals following loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers

Alisson Becker has acknowledged that Liverpool were punished for their mistakes after they experienced a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

It was a deplorable display from Jurgen Klopp's team, who were inferior to their opponents in every aspect and consequently lost their third consecutive Premier League match.

Speaking after the game, the Brazilian goalkeeper stated (via Mirror):

"Sometimes in football you make mistakes and you get punished. We did that again and again. Two mistakes, two goals at the beginning of the game. We are making things hard for ourselves. After that we did a great second half. We could have done better on the third goal but it is a good moment from the opponent."

The Reds were at the receiving end of four counter-attacks, one of which got converted into a goal. They also lost possession 147 times, compared to 130 for their opponents. Also, while the Wolves made 39 clearances, Liverpool managed just seven.

Poll : 0 votes