Jurgen Klopp told he can sign Liverpool's top defensive target for £39 million: Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly been given the all-clear to make a bid to sign defender Goncalo Inacio from Sporting CP.

This is as per reports from Diario AS (via Liverpool.com), which suggest that the Portuguese giants could accept a bid in the region of £39 million from the Reds to part with their player.

The Reds have long been linked with multiple players to add defensive depth to cope with their injury concerns. However, Inacio has floated up to the top of the list and has been repeatedly linked with a move to Merseyside.

Liverpool were previously asked to cough up in excess of £50 million to sign Inacio from Sporting. However, Jurgen Klopp and his team are now said to be working on a structured deal which would include a £39 million fixed fee, along with performance-based add-ons.

Sporting CP are locked in a tight title race with usual suspects SL Benfica and FC Porto in Liga Portugal. With Goncalo Inacio being a key member of the squad, it is unlikely they will part ways with the defender midway through the season, especially since they lead the league with 34 points from 14 games.

The Reds are part of the Premier League title race as well but could be made to wait until the end of the campaign if they want to sign Inacio.

Arsenal to appoint former Liverpool and Tottenham doctor

Arsenal are finally set to plug the gap left by departure of former head doctor Gary O'Driscoll's departure for Manchester United.

As per reports from David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Gunners are set to appoint Crystal Palace's Head of Sports Medicine Zafar Iqbal as their new club doctor.

Iqbal has been with Crystal Palace for over eight years in various capacities, and has served in roles at Tottenham as well as Liverpool.

However, it seems he has handed in his notice to his current employers and is all set to join the north Londoners at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Iqbal will be a permanent replacement for O'Driscoll and will join as a part of the ongoing major overhaul in Arsenal's backroom staff over the last few seasons.

