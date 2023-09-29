Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to sign £52 million-rated Dortmund star: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly set sights on signing attacker Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund. The Dutchman is the latest player on their list as they continue their search for a long-term Mohamed Salah replacement.

As per a report in SportBILD, Malen is on Liverpool's radar and they can make a move in the upcoming transfer windows. They claim that Dortmund will demand at least £52 million for the Dutchman, who was signed from PSV in 2021.

Since moving to Germany, the forward has scored 23 goals in 80 matches while assisting 16 times. He has over two years left on his contract, which expires in 2026, and thus Dortmund are relaxed about his transfer situation.

Liverpool are looking to sign a forward next year with reports suggesting a move to Saudi Arabia could be on the cards for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian was a summer target for Al Ittihad but Liverpool rejected their £100+ million bid.

Jurgen Klopp not happy with questions about Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future

Jurgen Klopp was asked about the possibility of Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool in the January window. The German tactician wasn't too happy about the question and said (via The Athletic):

"You are kidding me, yeah? A week after we close the transfer window, you ask about the January transfer window? Obviously, you can't wait until December to ask these questions? We will see what happens. Until then, I'm not worried in this moment. I didn't even think about it until you opened that wound again. No, I'm not worried."

Earlier in September, Klopp claimed that he had not spoken to Salah regarding his future as he knew the player was not interested in leaving. He said (via GOAL):

"He didn't tell me, but he didn't have to. He speaks with his training and performances and behaviour. We had meetings this week, and the meetings were not about what we did in the past; it was about what we will do in the future. Mo was with the players' (leadership) committee and had his moments where he was talking and it was nothing like 'by the way, this is only until next week' or whatever. Mo doesn't have to come into my office and tell me, 'By the way, boss... (I'm not going)'."

Al Ittihad are expected to make another offer for Salah when the January window opens. However, any move to Saudi Arabia is likely to happen in the summer.