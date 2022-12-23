Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to sign FIFA World Cup star in January - Reports

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to break the bank to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in the summer following his exploits in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Liverpool manager is a huge admirer of the Morocco international who stole the show in the FIFA World Cup.

Amrabat played a key role for Walid Regragui's side as the Atlas Lions became the first ever FIFA World Cup semi-finalists from Africa.

The dynamic midfielder caught the eye with his all-action display in the middle of the park, particularly with his exceptional interceptions and tackling.

Amrabat's exceptional showings in Qatar has seen him been linked with a host of big clubs from across the continent.

As per Fichajes, the midfielder is also attracting plenty of interest from across the continent such as Atletico Madrid.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side are ready to step up the chase and make a €40 million move for the former Feyenoord midfielder.

Amrabat has been almost ever-present for Fiorentina in the middle of the park this campaign.

The Morocco international has made 20 appearances across all competitions for Vincenzo Italiano's side.

Amrabat has played a total of 78 games for the Florence-based club till date and has found the back of the net once.

The 26-year-old could be the much-needed answer to Liverpool's midfield woes that has let them down this campaign.

The Reds have been rocked by injuries this season, particulrly in the middle of the park.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been injury-prone while James Milner is 36 right now.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago are also in their thirties while Fabinho has also looked like a shadow of his former self.

Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool to keep faith in misfiring striker

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher has urged the fans to keep faith in Darwin Nunez despite the Uruguayan's tough times in front of goal.

Nunez had a game to forget as the Reds lost 3-2 to Manchester City in the Round of 16 of League Cup on Thursday night.

However, former Reds defender Jamie Carragher has urged the fans to keep faith in the former Benfica star. He told Sky Sports:

"He is a rough diamond. He will never had a quiet game, he will either score or will show a series of missed chances."

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Man City fans singing "you're just a sh*t Andy Carroll" to Darwin Nunez Man City fans singing "you're just a sh*t Andy Carroll" to Darwin Nunez 💀 https://t.co/sVF7oQJnB4

"He is not the most technical in terms of finishing. He tries to burst the net but there is definitely something to work with but you wouldn’t want to play against him with that pace.

"I think right now because of Diaz injury he played through the centre. I think when Liverpool get Roberto Firmino back he will go wide, but he will become that centre forward in future."

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica this summer for £64 million, which could potentially rise up to £85 million in add-ons.

He has so far scored nine goals and produced three assists in 19 games for the Merseyside giants.

