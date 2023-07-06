Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to sign La Liga star, believes he can be Mo Salah's backup - Reports

According to El Nacional, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has identified Real Betis winger Luiz Henrique as a backup and potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Since joining Betis for €8 million at the start of the season, Henrique has become a key player for Betis. He has so far made 43 appearances for the Spanish club, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

The 22-year-old plays as a right-winger and the Brazilian's performances have drawn the attention of several European giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and more.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has identified Henrique as a backup and a potential replacement for Salah. The Merseysiders have Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz competing for a starting spot on the left. Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are doing so for the central role. However, there is no real back-up for Salah on the right.

Henrique could serve the purpose and Betis' dire financial condition could force the club to sell Henrique as well. The La Liga club are confident of getting a price of around €30 million- €40 million for Henrique, a sum that the Merseysiders can afford.

Dominik Szoboszlai is a Liverpool player

Liverpool completed their second summer signing in the form of Dominik Szoboszlai. After completing a deal for Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, the Reds triggered Szoboszlai's €70 million release clause to sign him from RB Leipzig.

The Hungarian arrives as one of the most promising midfielders in the game. The 22-year-old is a technical midfielder with tremendous shooting prowess. He will wear the iconic number 8 shirt, made immortal by Steven Gerrard. Speaking about his choice, Szoboszlai said (via Liverpool's official website):

"Not a special reason but of course it’s a great number, a lot of great players had this number. And also I have a tattoo from Steven Gerrard, what he said – I don’t even remember when but before. It was also a reason why."

The Reds continue to rebuild and Szoboszlai can be expected to be a part of the process. After missing out on the UEFA Champions League for finishing fifth, Jurgen Klopp's side are keen to bounce back in the 2023-24 season.

