Jurgen Klopp wants transfer revolution at Liverpool, six potential targets identified: Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is allegedly hoping to add new stars to his squad and has identified six potential transfer targets for the January transfer window.

Earlier this summer, the Reds rejuvenated their aging midfield by splashing around £145 million on four signings. They signed Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch too.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Liverpool have prepared a six-man winter shortlist. They are currently thought to be scouting three central midfielders, two right-sided wingers, and one left-footed centre-back.

The Reds, who are atop the 2023-24 Premier League table with 45 points from 20 matches, are aiming to reignite their interest in OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone.

Furthermore, Schalke teenager Assan Ouedraogo has reportedly attracted Klopp's attention of late. The 17-year-old, who is also on Bayern Munich's radar, has made 11 senior appearances so far this season.

As for offensive targets, the Merseyside outfit are keeping tabs on Wolverhampton Wanderers star and Arsenal target Pedro Neto. They are also interested in signing PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have identified Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio as a defensive target. Although they are yet to open talks, the Anfield outfit are said to be keen to trigger the player's £52 million exit clause.

Jurgen Klopp showers praise on Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold after recent 2-0 win

Following Liverpool's 2-0 FA Cup last-64 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this Sunday, Jurgen Klopp lauded Trent Alexander-Arnold's leadership abilities. He said (h/t Liverpoolfc.com):

"There's still a lot of space [to improve] but it's outstanding already. It's great. He enjoys it, obviously, and you could see that on the pitch today. One-nil up, he spoke to everybody without me shouting at him and telling him he has to speak and make sure we are now really compact. My God, what a player! Good game."

Sharing further thoughts on the Reds vice-captain, the German added:

"Age-wise, he is there, he can do that and he did it. Like [Ibrahima Konate] stepped up in that last line. That's extremely helpful. We cannot put everything on [Alisson Becker's] shoulders in moments like that just because [Mohamed Salah], [Virgil van Dijk] is not there and so on. He is not a big speaker but in the game he was there, so missing all that is not cool but we have to do it anyway."

Alexander-Arnold, 25, captained his boyhood club at Arsenal as Virgil van Dijk was missing owing to illness. He completed 43 of 55 passes, created two chances, and won two of three tackles during the clash.

So far this campaign, Alexander-Arnold has scored twice and laid out eight assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Reds.