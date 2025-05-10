Karim Benzema applies for visa in new country as talks heat up over ex-Real Madrid star deciding to leave Al-Ittihad this summer: Reports

Real Madrid great Karim Benzema could be working on a move to the MLS by requesting a U.S. visa, according to emerging reports. This comes in the aftermath of rumors of his departure for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad this summer.

The 37-year-old forward has retained New York immigration lawyer Michael Wildes to expedite the process, per New York Post (via Sports Illustrated). Yet the exact type of visa was not indicated by the report.

Benzema's possible transfer to MLS will be after he has concluded at Al-Ittihad, where he has scored 34 goals and 17 assists in 59 games since 2023. The Frenchman, so it seems, is looking to prolong his playing career in the United States, as per the report. He is potentially seeking a Designated Player spot under MLS's salary cap exemptions.

In the course of his career in Spain, Karim Benzema became a Real Madrid legend with 354 goals and 648 appearances made and garnering a glittering trophy cabinet. The powerful striker won five UEFA Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles.

When Karim Benzema spoke about his decision to leave Real Madrid

In February, Karim Benzema opened up about his Real Madrid departure, providing reasons why he quit the club when he was at the peak of his career. The French striker had an interview with journalist Edu Aguirre, where he discussed Los Blancos.

The legendary striker won the Ballon d'Or before he left Spain for Saudi Arabia, and he admitted that he preferred to leave on a high (via Managing Madrid):

“I’m happy that Karim’s last image at Real Madrid is the one of a champion, a Ballon D’or, and a captain. I had the strength to continue but I preferred to leave like this, at the right time.”

Talking about taking up the challenge after Cristiano Ronaldo departed the club in 2018 for Juventus, Benzema said he had to rise up and demonstrate his ambition:

“When Cristiano left, who had scored 50 goals, I said, ‘Now it’s time to step up and that I was going to work for it because I have the talent, but now I have to have more ambition than before.’”

Karim Benzema joined Real Madrid's list of players to have ever won the Ballon d'Or, which includes his former colleagues Ronaldo and Luka Modric. He is also the fifth French recipient of the highly coveted award.

