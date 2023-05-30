Karim Benzema close to leaving Real Madrid after he receives blockbuster multi-year deal: Reports 

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema is close to leaving Real Madrid, according to Diario AS. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly set to join the Saudi Pro League, with an unnamed club reportedly offering him €400 million for two years.

Benzema has plied his trade for Los Blancos since the summer of 2009. The Frenchman has done it all at the club, scoring 419 goals and providing 192 assists in 795 appearances over the span of 14 seasons.

The France international has also won 24 major trophies for Real Madrid, including four La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies. He has also formed lethal partnerships with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in the past and with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo more recently.

Karim Benzema's chapter in the Spanish capital could be coming to a close. Madrid Xtra posted a statement on Twitter with Diario AS as the source which stated:

"Karim Benzema: close to leaving Real Madrid. A Saudi Arabia club is offering him €400m for 2 years and he'll have the opportunity to become an Ambassador of the 2030 World Cup."

The forward won't be the first Ballon d'Or winner to venture into the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Karim Benzema is still good enough to play at the highest level as he scored 30 goals in 42 appearances this season. Los Blancos will have a difficult time replacing a player of his calibre if he chooses to leave.

Real Madrid considering signing Roberto Firmino amid rumors of Karim Benzema leaving: Reports

According to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are considering signing Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino this summer.

The Brazilian played his last game for the Reds this weekend and will leave the club as a free agent next month. Firmino has been linked to Barcelona, the Saudi Pro League.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos are now interested. He tweeted on Sunday (28 May):

“Roberto Firmino, one of the names considered by Real Madrid — there are no negotiations as of now, just internal discussions about Bobby.”

Real Madrid are reportedly looking for options in attack and amid rumors of Karim Benzema leaving this summer. Roberto Firmino would fit this profile as he can play as an effective false nine.

The Brazilian scored 111 goals and provided 79 assists in 362 appearances for Liverpool over eight seasons.

