Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has reportedly laid down two conditions on which he will sign a new contract with the club.

The Frenchman's current contract is set to expire in the summer. There have been rumors linking Benzema to a potential exit, with clubs from MLS and Saudi Arabia interested.

As per Fichajes, the veteran striker will sign a new contract with Real Madrid on two conditions.

The Frenchman wants manager Carlo Ancelotti to stay at the club. The Italian manager re-joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2021. He led them to Supercopa de Espana, La Liga, and UEFA Champions League triumphs last season.

Under Ancelotti's management, Benzema registered 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 games, winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The duo have a good professional relationship and the striker wants it to continue.

Ancelotti, however, has been linked with a move to the Brazilian national team. If he does leave, Benzema wants a return for compatriot and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane had two managerial stints with Los Blancos before leaving in 2021. He led them to a three-peat Champions League triumph between 2016 and 2018 and won numerous other trophies.

The French legend is currently without a club and as per Fichajes, Benzema would like for him to return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Benzema, meanwhile, has become a club legend since joining Real Madrid from Olympique Lyon in 2009. He is the club's second-highest goalscorer with 345 goals in 635 games, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (450).

Carlo Ancelotti on his future at Real Madrid

The Italian manager was asked about his future following Los Blancos' 6-0 hammering of Real Valladolid at home in La Liga on Sunday, April 2.

He asserted that he wants to stay at the Bernabeu at least until the expiration of his contract in 2024. Ancelotti said (via realmadrid.com):

“I feel a sense of security from the players and the club. We can still fight to the end this year and I hope everything turns out as well as it did last year. I clarified yesterday that I won't be talking about my future because we have a press conference every three days and if we discuss my future every three days, you'll all get bored."

He added:

"I can't know what's going to happen in the future. My contract is up in 2024 and my intention is to see it out. If Real Madrid are happy with me, then we can continue until 2034."

The Merengues will next face arch-rivals Barcelona away in the second leg of the Cope del Rey semi-finals on April 5. They trail the tie 1-0.

