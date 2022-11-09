Karim Benzema threatened to join Premier League giants if Real Madrid signed Harry Kane: Reports

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema threatened to join Liverpool if the La Liga giants signed Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane this past summer, as per El Nacional.

Benzema, 34, had an excellent 2021-22 campaign, scoring 44 goals in 46 appearances and captaining Real Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double.

However, the Frenchman was considering departing the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer when the club's president Florentino Perez was looking for an attacker.

Los Blancos missed out on signing Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe, who penned a new three-year deal at the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid, therefore, turned their attention to Tottenham's Harry Kane.

The English striker is a player admired at Madrid, and they were carefully considering a potential move.

Kane was pondering his future at Spurs due to a desire to win trophies and the chance of a new adventure elsewhere.

The Three Lions captain was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in 2021.

Real Madrid's potential pursuit of Kane was halted when Kane's €180 million price tag came to light.

Alongside this, Benzema's threat of leaving the Galacticos was too much of a risk, and he had a potential suitor in line.

Liverpool were interested and made a proposal with the French forward's contract expiring in 2023.

However, Benzema remained at the Bernabeu, with Jurgen Klopp's side instead signing Benfica's Darwin Nunez.

Benzema has picked up where he left off last season, bagging six goals and an assist in 12 games in all competitions.

Kane has continued his hot streak of form for Tottenham with 12 goals and three assists in 20 appearances.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti could eventually replace Benzema with Rodrygo

Rodrygo is suggested a potential replacement

Benzema will one day leave Real Madrid, whether that be through retirement or a transfer.

Los Blancos will need to replace the legendary striker, who has scored 329 goals and provided 160 assists in 617 appearances during his time at the club.

However, Ancelotti has suggested that they need look no further than within their current squad.

He said (via 90min):

"[Rodrygo] has a great future, more as a centre-forward than as a winger. I see him more there."

Rodrygo has been in fine form, bagging seven goals and five assists in 18 appearances across competitions.

Benzema is ruled out of Madrid's final fixture before the 2022 FIFA World Cup with muscular fatigue in his left quadriceps.

They face Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, 10 November.

Ancelotti feels the Frenchman's absence has allowed his side to test the likes of Rodrygo to fill the void left by the veteran striker:

"His absence has allowed us to exploit the quality of players like Vinicius, Rodrygo, [Federico] Valverde. But we're going to need him after the World Cup."

