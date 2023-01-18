Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos among 5 Real Madrid superstars whose futures could become uncertain if Carlo Ancelotti is fired: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti’s premature dismissal could pave the way for as many as five departures, El Nacional has reported. Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, and Vinicius Junior are three players who could follow the Italian and exit the club, while Lucas Vazquez and Daniel Carvajal could be transfer listed.

Ancelotti’s fate as Real Madrid manager has reportedly grown uncertain, with the 3-1 Spanish Super Cup defeat to Barcelona on Sunday (15 January) acting as the latest catalyst. It has been claimed that president Florentino Perez could end up dismissing the manager in the event of a trophyless season, similar to the 2014-15 campaign.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea manager was dismissed one season after guiding the Whites to their tenth Champions League title, “La Decima.”

According to El Nacional, Ancelotti’s premature departure could see a slew of exits, most of whom are integral to the team. Skipper Benzema, whose contract expires in 2023, could entertain offers from other clubs if Ancelotti is prematurely dismissed.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Carlo Ancelotti lost his first final since 2010 to Barcelona on Sunday. Amazing record he had. Carlo Ancelotti lost his first final since 2010 to Barcelona on Sunday. Amazing record he had. https://t.co/Jy0aUxqZlM

Real Madrid maestro Kroos is also in the same boat. The German reportedly considers Ancelotti a father figure and could contemplate early retirement in case of a change of coach. Kroos, who is yet to agree to a contract extension, is set to become a free agent in June 2023.

Vinicius Junior is also at a crossroads in terms of his contract extension (June 2024). The Brazilian greatly values the coach and would be displeased upon his dismissal. It is believed that he would not hesitate to leave the club if Ancelotti is sacked.

Finally, there is Spanish pair Vazquez and Carvajal. Vazquez has played sporadically under Ancelotti but holds an important place in the team. If Ancelotti is removed, he could be deemed surplus and put up for sale. Carvajal, on the other hand, has attained untouchable status under Ancelotti, but due to his disappointing displays, he could also be put on the transfer list.

Ancelotti’s current deal expires in June 2024, but it is claimed that he might not be averse to preponing his retirement by 12 months. Real Madrid has also started thinking about his successor, with Raul Gonzalez Blanco emerging as the favorite to take over.

President Joan Laporta hails Barcelona masterclass against bitter rivals Real Madrid

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has lauded his team for their commanding display in the Spanish Super Cup final against Los Blancos. Laporta also thanked the fans for their patience and insisted that his team completely outplayed their opponents.

Gavi opened the scoring for Barca in the 33rd minute before Robert Lewandowski doubled their tally in the 45th. In the 69th minute, Pedri scored the third goal, taking the game away from the defending champions. Karim Benzema scored once in the 93rd minute, but it was too little too late.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Eden Hazard hasn't played a single minute in El Clasico since joining Real Madrid in 2019.



The last time he played against Barcelona was in 2018 in the Champions League for Chelsea 🤯 Eden Hazard hasn't played a single minute in El Clasico since joining Real Madrid in 2019.The last time he played against Barcelona was in 2018 in the Champions League for Chelsea 🤯 https://t.co/B9K1tgnO7D

Speaking to the press, Laporta proudly said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I’m grateful because it is a victory for all the culers, who have had patience, who haven’t given up hope. We have to recognise the importance of how we beat them, right? It has been a Barca masterclass, and everybody saw it! Because Barca vs. Madrid is the greatest spectacle in the world.”

Barcelona return to action with a clash against AD Ceuta FC in the Copa del Rey on January 19. Real Madrid, on the other hand, will take on Villarreal in the same competition on the same day.

