Karim Benzema does U-turn and is set to stay at Real Madrid until 2024 - Reports

Karim Benzema has reportedly decided to stay at Real Madrid next season. The French striker was linked with a shock move to Saudi Arabia but is now going to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per a report in MARCA, Benzema has made a U-turn and is now set to pen a one-year extension with Los Blancos. The forward is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, and reports on Thursday suggested that talks with Real Madrid had stalled over a new deal.

According to reports, Benzema received a €200 million per season offer from Al-Ittihad this week. The Frenchman was the top target for the Saudi Pro League champions, but they will now have to look elsewhere.

Real Madrid had even started looking for replacements for Benzema. Tottenham Hotspur forwards Harry Kane and Richarlison, Chelsea's Kai Havertz, and Espanyol striker Joselu were linked with Los Blancos this week. With Benzema reportedly staying for another season, those moves are likely to be put on hold.

"Staying or leaving Real Madrid? At the moment, I’m here" - Karim Benzema on his future with the La Liga giants

Karim Benzema was awarded the MARCA Leyenda awards for contribution to sports on Thursday. During an interaction with the media at the event, the striker claimed that not everything on the internet is true.

Benzema hinted that he was going to stay at the club, but did not give a definitive answer. The Real Madrid striker was quoted by MadridUniversal as saying:

"Speak to the fans? Speak about what? Why should I speak of the future if I’m in Madrid? It’s the internet speaking, and reality is not the internet. Staying or leaving Real Madrid? At the moment, I’m here…we have a game on Saturday. I know how much Real Madrid fans love me. I feel that when I’m on the pitch, I give my best for them, always. I always say that we play with 11 on the pitch but also with a crucial factor, Real Madrid fans."

Karim Benzema joined Madrid in 2009 and has been a vital part of the team's extraordinary success since then. He has scored 353 goals and provided 165 assists in 647 matches for Los Blancos in all competitions.

