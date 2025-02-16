Kobbie Mainoo injury: Journalist reveals how long Manchester United star will be out for after picking up injury

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is reportedly set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a fresh injury ahead of the game against Tottenham Hotspur. Ruben Amorim now faces a shortage of options in midfield as United’s injury crisis continues to worsen.

The Red Devils appeared to have gained some momentum under their new head coach, winning four of their last five games across all competitions. However, that progress has taken a massive hit. The likes of Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo, Manuel Ugarte, and Mainoo all recently sustained medium to long-term injuries.

According to Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler, Mainoo is expected to be sidelined for six weeks. This is not the first injury setback for the youngster this season, as he was ruled out for over a month in October due to a muscle injury.

With three key midfielders out injured for the next few weeks, Amorim will have to rely on veterans Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. He will also look to integrate a few academy players into the first team.

Jack Fletcher, Harry Amass, Chido Obi, Sekou Kone, and Ayden Heaven were all named on the bench during United’s clash against Spurs on Sunday. It remains to be seen how much Amorim involves these academy talents, given their limited experience in senior football.

Meanwhile, United currently sit 14th in the Premier League. However, a defeat to Spurs could see them drop another spot, leaving them just two points above 16th-placed West Ham United.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim insists club cannot afford to be complacent

It has been a season to forget for Manchester United. Following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal in November, the team’s performances and results have further declined. However, there is trust in Ruben Amorim to turn things around over time.

This season has certainly seen a realignment of goals, which could create a sense of security given the lowered expectations. However, Amorim has dismissed any such notions. He emphasized that the club cannot afford to be complacent and must consistently deliver results in the coming months.

"If you see the table, it is impossible to feel comfortable in this moment. We just want to win and to improve our performance because we are Manchester United. We are always talking about the same thing. We need to win the next game, we need to improve, we need to perform better. There is no comfort in any situation in this club,” he said (via BBC) .

After their clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United will travel to face Everton on February 22. They will then host Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on February 26 before shifting their focus to the FA Cup, where they will take on Fulham on March 2.

