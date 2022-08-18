KRC Genk vs Cercle Brugge prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2022–23

KRC Genk will be aiming to pick up a fourth win on the trot when they host Cercle Brugge at the Cristal Arena on Saturday.

The visiting side will head into the game seeking to get one over the Blauw-Wit, having failed to win any of their last six meetings since November 2018.

KRC Genk @KRCGenkofficial



Op naar meer komende zaterdag tegen Cercle Brugge. 𝘍𝘰𝘳𝘻𝘢 𝘙𝘢𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨.



#mijnploeg 𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 | Na vier wedstrijden deed onze ploeg de netten maar liefst al dertien keer trillen.Op naar meer komende zaterdag tegen Cercle Brugge. 𝘍𝘰𝘳𝘻𝘢 𝘙𝘢𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨. 𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 | Na vier wedstrijden deed onze ploeg de netten maar liefst al dertien keer trillen. Op naar meer komende zaterdag tegen Cercle Brugge. 𝘍𝘰𝘳𝘻𝘢 𝘙𝘢𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨. 💙#mijnploeg https://t.co/ZBW4pDgVmg

Genk maintained their solid start to the new season as they claimed a comfortable 4-1 victory away to Zulte Waregem last Sunday.

They have now won their last three outings since a 3-2 loss against Club Brugge in their Belgian Jupiler League curtain-raiser on July 24.

Genk head into the weekend on a superb run of 10 victories from their last 12 home games in the league this year.

KRC Genk @KRCGenkofficial



Ontdek hier de nieuwe datums voor deze week ow.ly/ahOY50KkFW9



#mijnploeg 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗡 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 | Kom jij onze spelers aanmoedigen tijdens de training?Ontdek hier de nieuwe datums voor deze week 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗡 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 | Kom jij onze spelers aanmoedigen tijdens de training? 👏Ontdek hier de nieuwe datums voor deze week 🔗 ow.ly/ahOY50KkFW9#mijnploeg https://t.co/CE5rnUjett

Meanwhile, Cercle Brugge were held to an uneventful goalless draw by KV Mechelen when the sides met last Saturday.

They are now winless in all but one of their opening four games in the league, with a 1-0 victory over Anderlecht on July 30 being the exception.

While Cercle Brugge will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend, they have struggled to get going away from home, where they are currently on a 10-game winless run.

KRC Genk vs Cercle Brugge Head-To-Head

Genk have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 23 wins from the last 36 meetings between the sides. Cercle Brugge have picked up six wins in that time, while seven games have ended all square.

KRC Genk Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Cercle Brugge Form Guide: D-L-W-L-D

KRC Genk vs Cercle Brugge Team News

KRC Genk

Genk will be without Luca Oyen, Vic Chambaere, Adnane Abid and Mujaid Sadick, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Luca Oyen, Vic Chambaere, Adnane Abid, Mujaid Sadick

Suspended: None

Cercle Brugge

The visiting side will have to make do with the absence of David Sousa, Senna Miangue and Edgaras Utkus, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: David Sousa, Senna Miangue, Edgaras Utkus

Suspended: None

KRC Genk vs Cercle Brugge Predicted XI

KRC Genk Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Vandevoordt; Daniel Muñoz, Carlos Cuesta, Mark Mckenzie, Gerardo Arteaga; Bilal El Khannous, Bryan Heynen, Patrik Hrosovsky; Paul Onuachu, András Németh, Joseph Paintsil

Cercle Brugge Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Radoslaw Majecki; Robbe Decostere, Boris Popovic, Jesper Daland, Louis Torres; Charles Vanhoutte, Leonardo Lopes; Thibo Somers, Dino Hotic, Olivier Deman; Ayase Ueda

KRC Genk vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

While Cercle Brugge will be looking to find their feet, they face a spirited KRC Genk side who have hit full gear this season. Genk head into the game in superb form and we are tipping them to extend their dominance over the visitors.

Prediction: KRC Genk 3-1 Cercle Brugge

