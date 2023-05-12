Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid would mean bad news for 2 superstars at the club: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to bring in Kylian Mbappe this summer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, the possible signing of the Frenchman could signal the end for two current Los Blancos players.

As per a report in El Nacional, Rodrygo Goes and Karim Benzema could suffer if Mbappe arrives. They claim that the two players will not be getting enough game time under Carlo Ancelotti as he will look to change the system.

Rodrygo has been in top form this season but could have to settle for a much-limited role. Mbappe would start as the right-winger with Benzema and Vinicius Jr. joining him in the attack.

However, the report goes on to claim that it might well be Benzema who suffers when Mbappe joins. They report that Ancelotti will go for the two Brazilian wingers and Mbappe as his attack.

Kylian Mbappe was close to joining Real Madrid last summer

Kylian Mbappe was keen on joining Real Madrid and repeatedly claimed that he was not signing a new deal at PSG. However, he ended up penning a new three-year contract, which was not well received at Santiago Bernabeu.

President Florentino Perez claimed that he did not know who the Frenchman was anymore as the player he was in contact with was dreaming of joining Real Madrid. He was quoted by MARCA as saying:

"His dream was to play at Real Madrid, we wanted to do it last August and they didn't let him leave, he kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid and like 15 days before he changed the situation."

He added:

"This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring, he is another one, who must have changed his dream. He changes, he is offered other things, he is pressured and he is already another footballer."

La Liga president, Javier Tebas, was also furious with the Frenchman signing a new deal at PSG and sent out a statement attacking the Ligue 1 side. It read:

"La Liga wishes to state that this type of agreement attacks the economic stability of European football, putting at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and the integrity of the sport, not only in European competitions, but also in domestic leagues."

The statement continued:

"It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season reported losses of more than 220 million euros after accumulating losses of more than 700 million euros in prior seasons (while reporting sponsorship income at doubtful valuation), with a squad cost around 650 million for this season, can close such an agreement, while those clubs that could afford the hiring of the player without seeing their wage bill compromised, are left without being able to sign him. LaLiga will file a complaint against PSG before UEFA."

PSG are looking to reduce their wages and are reportedly set to let go of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos. However, the future of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also hang in the balance as they look to take the next step in their career.

