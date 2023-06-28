Kylian Mbappe wants Real Madrid to offer him contract similar to the one signed by Lionel Messi at Inter Miami to leave PSG: Reports

Kylian Mbappe reportedly wants his next contract offer, which is likely to come from Real Madrid, to be similar to Lionel Messi's deal at Inter Miami. The French forward is in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and has already stated that he won't sign an extension.

Los Blancos have held a long-standing interest in Mbappe and were close to signing him as a free agent last summer before he decided to extend his stay in Paris. The saga could be repeated in the summer of 2024 when Mbappe's existing deal with the Parisians runs out.

As per a report OKDiario, Mbappe wants a contract offer which includes a percentage of the revenue generated by the club and their television rights.

Lionel Messi recently signed for Inter Miami on a €50 million per season contract, which will be boosted by revenue from other sources, including a stake in the club's ownership.

Mbappe recently claimed that he will spend the 2023-24 season with PSG, thus a move is likely to materialise next year. He said:

"Am I going to leave PSG? I've already answered, I've said that my objective is to stay at PSG, that's my only option at the moment. I'm ready to come back when preseason resumes. I didn't think a letter killed anyone or that I had offended anyone."

Lionel Messi wanted Barcelona move after leaving PSG

After his move to Inter Miami was announced, Lionel Messi admitted that he wanted to rejoin Barcelona this summer. However, he was not willing to wait for a long time and leave his future in the balance, as had happened in the summer of 2021.

The Argentine forward added that he did not want Barcelona to force players out or reduce their wages to accommodate him. He made the decision to leave Europe because the move to Barca was no longer on the cards, and he wanted a new experience. He said:

"Yes, the truth is yes. I really wanted to come back, I was really looking forward to it. But, on the other hand, after having lived through what I lived through, after the exit I had... I didn't want to go through the same situation again and have to wait to see what was going to happen. I didn't want to leave my future in the hands of others. Somehow, I wanted to make my own decision for myself, for my family."

Lionel Messi added:

"Even though I heard that they said that the league had accepted everything and that everything was OK for me to come back... there were still a lot of other things missing. I heard that they had to sell players or lower the salaries of players and the truth is that I didn't want to go through that, nor be responsible or have anything to do with all that."

Lionel Messi also had an offer from Saudi Pro League Al-Hilal worth €500 million per year. However, he stated that his decision wasn't motivated by money alone.

