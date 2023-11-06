Kylian Mbappe wants Real Madrid to pay him thrice the salary earned by superstar duo to complete transfer: Reports

According to El Nacional, Kylian Mbappe appears to be setting the bar high for Real Madrid, demanding a salary that eclipses that of the club's standout players.

Despite the recent official statement from Real Madrid denying negotiations with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) talisman, it's unusual for clubs to confront transfer gossip with formal announcements. This move has only heightened the intrigue around the player's potential transfer next summer.

El Nacional's report has stressed that the PSG forward remains on Real Madrid's radar. The Spanish giants have not let past setbacks deter them from pursuing Mbappe, especially due to his performances on the field, which position him as a world-class player.

This season, he has scored ten goals in ten league games for the Parisians. This comes after Mbappe racked up 29 goals in 34 league games last season, apart from guiding France to the final of the Qatar World Cup.

According to the report, the primary concern for Real Madrid isn't just about bringing Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu, but integrating him financially. The disparity between his projected earnings and that of his potential teammates is significant.

El Chiringuito (via El Nacional) suggests that Mbappe's earnings could reach €35 million net, equating to a whopping €70 million before deductions. To put this into perspective, the report revealed that he would be earning nearly three times the amount pocketed by Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, both on €25 million.

Such a vast discrepancy could potentially unsettle the dressing room, especially if Kylian Mbappe's performances don't live up to his paycheck. While Real Madrid's coffers are deep enough to accommodate such a demand, the real test will come when talks begin, potentially in January.

Samir Nasri encourages Kylian Mbappe to focus on French legacy rather than Real Madrid stardom

Former Arsenal star Samir Nasri has weighed in on Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid, urging the prodigy to remain with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). According to the ex-France international, Mbappe is uniquely positioned to carve out a legacy on home soil.

In an interview with JDD (via GOAL), Nasri stressed the unmatched stature Mbappe already enjoys in French football:

"Yes, even in world football. If he leaves, it will leave a hole, but with the budget, they will be able to recruit other players – who will not be Mbappe, that is clear. But today, he has such importance, whether in the French team or with his club.

He added:

"Already two years ago, I said he was the best player in the world. I still think so. He is from the Paris region: I, in his place, I would stay at PSG, instead of going to Madrid, to win the fiftieth Champions League for Real. If OM had been owned by Qatar when I was at the club, I would never have left. I think it is better to be the king in your village."

Kylian Mbappe is set to play against AC Milan in the Champions League this midweek.