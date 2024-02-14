According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Kylian Mbappe wants to snub Real Madrid and join Arsenal instead. Emulating fellow France legend Thierry Henry's legacy in north London is reportedly an intriguing prospect for Mbappe.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's future has once again been up in the air, with his Paris Saint-Germain contract running down in the summer. He is expected to leave at the end of the season.

While Real Madrid were favorites to launch the attacker, that isn't a certainty anymore. According to SPORT, Los Blancos have failed to reach an agreement with the player and his mother Fayza Lamari.

The Madrid giants are reportedly unwilling to meet the player's financial demands. Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool have emerged as possible destinations for Kylian Mbappe.

Delaney reported that Mbappe seriously wanted to join Liverpool last year but the Anfield club didn't make an approach. The Merseysiders reportedly didn't want to badly break their financial structure.

Regarding the links to Arsenal, Delaney reported (via Football365):

"It’s similar with Arsenal, who Mbappe would willingly join. That is in part a question of legacy, too, since it appeals to the player to follow Thierry Henry. This appreciation for history and legends had been the sort of thinking that once guided his career plan."

Delaney added that despite being one of the most prolific attackers in world football, Mbappe's options are limited. That is a consequence of the player's contractual demands.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has addressed the Kylian Mbappe speculation

The Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid saga keeps on rumbling without any definitive conclusion. Carlo Ancelotti, as a result, has faced questions about the Frenchman on several occasions.

He was recently asked about Mbappe. Ancelotti stated that his team already have some of the most talented players in world football and refused to comment (via GOAL):

"You keep asking about a player who plays for another team. We already have the best players in the world here. In order: Vini Jr first, Bellingham second, Rodrygo third. Then Kroos, Valverde, Camavinga…"

Los Blancos have a talent-rich side at their disposal. That said, Kylian Mbappe's arrival would be a huge boost even for a club of Real Madrid's size. The prospect of Mbappe teaming up with the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo is terrorizing for opposition defenders.