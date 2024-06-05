LA Galaxy must pay $350,000 to Charlotte FC if they wish to sign Marco Reus due to unique ‘discovery rights’ rule in MLS: Reports

According to The Athletic, Marco Reus has decided to join MLS giants LA Galaxy. The German recently played his final game for Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final, where the German side suffered a 2-0 defeat.

Now under unique circumstances, LA Galaxy will have to pay $350,000 to Charlotte FC because latter first informed the MLS of their interest in signing Reus. Hence, LA will have to pay a discovery fee as per the aforementioned report.

Marco Reus could be a superstar addition to the LA Galaxy team. He leaves Dortmund as a club legend, having joined the Black and Yellow from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012. Reus made 429 appearances for the German giants, scoring 170 goals and providing 131 assists.

Reus has also made 48 appearances for Germany's national team, scoring 15 goals and providing 14 assists. The attacker, though, missed out on the 2014 FIFA World Cup winning team. Despite initially being called up, he was forced to withdraw due to an injury.

Roman Burki hints at Marco Reus' MLS move

Former Borussia Dortmund keeper Roman Burki currently plays for MLS club St. Louis SC. The Swiss shot-stopper recently hinted that Reus could be heading to the MLS. Speaking to ESPN, Burki said:

"I talked to Reus ahead of the Champions League final. I texted, we didn't talk about the move then because he was obviously focused on the game, but Major League Soccer has a very good chance of seeing him next year or in the summer."

Burki further claimed that he couldn't certainly tell which team Reus would join. He added about trying to convince Reus to join his club, St. Louis SC.