La Liga believe Barcelona have sealed Lionel Messi return to Camp Nou: Reports

La Liga has lost its luster with the departure of legendary players like Cristiano Ronaldo and, most notably, Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. This has caused the Spanish competition to fall behind the Premier League.

But now, according to journalist Gerard Romero (via El Nacional), with growing anticipation of Messi's potential return, La Liga is looking forward to a boost in the rankings.

President Javier Tebas is said to be preparing for next season with the expectation that the Catalans have sealed Messi's contract to bring the star to Camp Nou. The return of the iconic player would not only reignite fans' interest in the league, but also provide a marketing boost to help La Liga compete with the Premier League.

Despite Barcelona's ongoing financial struggles, the prospect of Lionel Messi's return remains a tantalizing dream. Although he had to leave for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the Argentine has never quite severed ties with his beloved Camp Nou.

Club president Joan Laporta and the board are said to be doing everything in their power to persuade Messi to come back and finish his career at the club where it all began.

The main question mark surrounding the potential return is how coach Xavi Hernández would incorporate the superstar into his squad. One thing is certain: Messi will not be warming the bench.

The recent World Cup in Qatar demonstrated that he remains the best in the game. Xavi would have several options for structuring his attack, such as pairing Messi with Robert Lewandowski or using the Argentine as a false nine with two wingers.

La Liga and Barcelona faithful are holding their breath, hoping for the prodigal son's return. As anticipation builds, it appears increasingly likely that Messi could once again don the Blaugrana jersey and elevate the Spanish competition to its former glory.

Barcelona's masterplan: Lionel Messi reunion and a squad revamp

In a bid to bolster their ranks and comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, Barcelona, with Lionel Messi in their sights, are devising an audacious plan this summer.

As per Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), the Blaugrana are planning the addition of a forward, a central midfielder, a defensive midfielder, a centre-back, and a right-back to their artillery.

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly the key piece of this transfer bonanza. La Pulga's return to the Camp Nou is deemed a top priority, with the Catalans meticulously assessing the ramifications of reuniting with their former talisman. Although the Argentine maestro would potentially arrive as a free agent, his salary must be greenlit by La Liga's watchful eyes.

A Lionel Messi homecoming would not only rekindle the Blaugrana's on-field prowess, but also breathe new life into the league's coffers.

