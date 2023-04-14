"La Liga believe Messi has already agreed" - Journalist issues massive update regarding a potential Lionel Messi return to Barcelona

According to Gerard Romero, as reported by Reshad Rehman, La Liga believe Lionel Messi has already agreed upon his return to Barcelona.

The Argentine superstar is currently in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He has been heavily linked with a return to the Catalan club.

Romero claimed that the Spanish league believes Messi has agreed to return and that the marketing team is working internally to prepare for it.

Here's what Rehman reported:

"In March, Barça sent La Liga a plan to sign Messi. La Liga have disallowed some points. Barça will return with another proposal. La Liga believe Messi has already agreed to a return. Internally, the marketing team is already working."

Lionel Messi left Barca in 2021 when the Blaugrana were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches before his departure.

Since his move to PSG, Messi has made 68 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 30 goals and providing 33 assists.

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella spoke about his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella recently heaped praise on his former Barcelona teammate and current PSG superstar, Messi.

Cucurella, who played for Barca before his move to the Premier League, spoke about the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner (via Asianet Newsable):

"Lionel Messi is the No. 1 in the world. I played with him in Barcelona and trained with him a lot. The most incredible thing is that when you watch the game, he's walking a lot, [but] he's watching everything, watching the space."

The left-back added:

"And then when he receives the ball, he has the information and the gaps in his mind [so] he is ready to 'kill' the other team."

Cucurella has since played for clubs like Getafe and Brighton & Hove Albion, and is currently at Chelsea. The Spaniard grew up in the La Masia academies before his move to the Premier League.

