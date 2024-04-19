La Liga club eyeing up loan move for Real Madrid summer signing in the transfer window- Reports

La Liga outfit Real Betis reportedly have their eyes on Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler, with the Verdiblancos looking to get the 19-year-old on loan.

It's no surprise that loan moves are being planned for the Turkish prodigy, who hasn't had an expected start to his career at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Due to a long-term injury, Guler has struggled to find any playing time this season since arriving from Fenerbahce last summer. Even after getting back to fitness, he has found it impossible to get into the impressive starting lineup at Madrid.

He has already scored his first goal in Los Blancos white, having played just five La Liga games this season. Game time has been hard to come by for Guler under Carlo Ancelotti. Hence, a decision has to be made about how the teenager can get regular football at the highest level and continue his development.

Clubs like Milan, Sevilla, Real Sociedad, and Mallorca have all indicated interest in the talented midfielder. Adding their name to the list of suitors are Real Betis. According to AS (via Tribal Football), the Spanish outfit have already reached out to the league leaders with the intent of loaning the midfielder in the summer.

It is widely presumed that Real Madrid would want Guler to develop in a club that can provide him with UEFA Champions League experience. It doesn't seem like Verdiblancos would be able to do this, as they currently sit in eighth place in the league table. They are 16 points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid with only six games left to go.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reveals what he told Pep Guardiola after Champions League win over Manchester City

Real Madrid were the better penalty takers in their Champions League quarter-final clash against Manchester City on April 17. Both sides had played a 3-3 draw in the first leg, while the second leg ended in a 1-1 draw. With no away-goals rule to seal the deal, the game went to extra time, and eventually, penalties.

It was Carlo Ancelotti and his lads who were celebrating at the end of the shootout, as they advanced to the semifinals of the Champions League. The Italian manager was seen speaking briefly with his counterpart Pep Guardiola on the pitch.

Speaking to the press afterward, revealed what he told the City manager, saying (via Football Italia):

“I congratulated him and wished him the best of luck for the rest of the season. They progressed last season, and this time, it was our turn. It was a great feat to win today and I am really happy.”

Looking ahead, Real Madrid will face Barcelona in La Liga this weekend (April 21), and Ancelotti will hope they can return to winning ways.

