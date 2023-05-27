La Liga club interested in signing former Real Madrid star Isco - Reports

According to Matteo Moretto of Relevo, La Liga club Rayo Vallecano are interested in signing former Real Madrid midfielder Isco. The Spaniard is currently a free agent since terminating his contract with Sevilla.

The Spaniard left Los Blancos at the end of last season. He made 353 appearances for the Madria giants, scoring 53 goals and providing 57 assists.

Isco had a trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid, winning 19, including five UEFA Champions League and three La Liga titles. The former Malaga midfielder made only 19 appearances for Sevilla before terminating his contract.

The 31-year-old is one of the most skillful and technical players in the Spanish football circuit. While his career hasn't gone the way he would have liked in recent seasons, Isco remains a supreme talent. Hence, a club like Vallecano's stature could benefit massively by adding him to the ranks.

Marco Asensio will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season

Speaking of technically gifted Spanish wizards, Marco Asensio is one of them. The attacker delighted fans with his class and ability to find the back of the net from long range during his time at Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old, though, will leave the club at the end of the season with his contract expiring in the summer. Asensio has reportedly turned down several renewal offers from Los Blancos.

The main reason behind him not renewing is that the attacker wants to play behind the striker and not as a winger. Asensio was a key play for Real Madrid since making his competitive debut in 2016.

He scored 61 goals and provided 32 assists in 285 appearances for the Spanish giants. Asensio won 17 trophies, including three UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles.

Several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Tottenham, and Aston Villa are interested in the player. He was previously linked with a move to Barcelona as well. Where the 27-year-old winger ends up remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes