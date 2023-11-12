La Liga club plotting offer to sign on-loan Manchester United star Mason Greenwood on a permanent transfer - Reports

La Liga outfit Getafe are reportedly preparing a proposal to secure Manchester United's Mason Greenwood on a permanent basis. Sources from The Sun (via Deadline Day Live) indicate that Getafe's management is keen on convincing United to part ways with Greenwood.

The strategy hinges on United's eagerness to reduce their substantial wage load. However, United seem to prefer extending Greenwood's loan for an additional season instead, with his Old Trafford contract set to run until 2025.

Greenwood's move to Getafe on loan was a significant turn in his career, especially after the dismissal of the sexual assault allegations against him. The Spanish club has taken on a portion of his hefty salary from United, and Greenwood has since contributed a goal and two assists in eight league appearances.

Settling well in Madrid, Greenwood, along with his partner and child, seems to have found a rhythm. The charges filed against him included rape, engaging in controlling behaviour, and assault. The charges were eventually dropped, although United said that the forward's career at Old Trafford was over. The club statement read:

"All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

This led to his eventual loan move to Getafe.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will reject any interest in Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes

According to Football Insider, Sir Jim Ratcliffe wishes to retain the services of Manchester Untied captain Bruno Fernandes, despite growing interest from Saudi Arabia. Ratcliffe is on the cusp of acquiring a 25% stake in the club, a move marking the initial phase of a comprehensive takeover at Old Trafford.

The billionaire is poised to take the reins of United's football operations. Among his initial challenges will be thwarting the advances of Saudi Arabian clubs for Fernandes. The 29-year-old Portuguese midfield maestro has recently been the subject of intense speculation, with Saudi Pro League clubs escalating their interest in his talent.

Despite these overtures, Football Insider reported that Manchester United are not inclined to consider any bids for their captain in the upcoming January window or next summer. Sources close to the club suggest United are eager to avoid the negative optics of selling Fernandes, particularly to a Middle Eastern outfit.