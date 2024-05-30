La Liga club wants to re-sign player they sold to Barcelona last summer - Reports

According to Spanish journalist Jordi Cardero, La Liga side Girona are looking to re-sign Oriol Romeu and keep Eric Garcia from Barcelona ahead of next season. The Catalan side have had a miraculous season securing Champions League football for the first time in their history.

The White and Reds sold La Masia graduate Romeu back to Blaugrana in the summer. However, he found game time hard to come by at his boyhood club. Garcia, on the other hand, has formed an integral part of the Girona team and would be welcomed back as they head into the Champions League next season.

Romeu initially joined Girona in 2022 from Southampton and helped the newly promoted side consolidate their place in La Liga with a 10th-place finish. The uncapped Spaniard played 33 times for the Red and Whites in the league, scoring twice for them.

Barcelona have recently appointed German head coach Hansi Flick and could see Romeu and Garcia play important parts in the club next season. The Red and Whites have also shown themselves to be potential competitors at the top end of the table. It remains to be seen if Blaugrana will be willing to strengthen potential rivals in the summer.

Oriol Romeu drops hint about Barcelona exit amid Girona links

Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu has dropped a hint about a potential move away from Blaugrana amid rumors of a return to Girona. The La Masia graduate returned to Los Cules last summer but could be on the move again. The former Southampton man featured 28 times in La Liga, making just 11 starts.

Addressing the changes at the La Liga outfit, Romeu said:

“When you get older, you want to enjoy yourself on the field and that is the priority for next year. When a new coach comes in, there are always movements and there are always new developments and we have to wait to see what the club says and the intentions of each one.”

Barcelona are set to begin a new era under Hansi Flick who just replaced club icon Xavi Hernandez. The midfielder could see himself deemed surplus to requirements in the coming weeks, with the manager who signed him out of the driver's seat.

Romeu, 32, will know he has a limited number of years at the top of the game and will want the best move for his career.