La Liga club will look to sign Manchester United defender in the summer - Reports

La Liga outfit Sevilla are reportedly prepared to make a move for Manchester United star Victor Lindelof in an attempt to strengthen their squad in the summer. Sweden international Lindelof is said to be open to leaving the Premier League in the summer after falling out of favor at Old Trafford.

Lindelof has been a Manchester United player since 2017, having joined the English giants from Portuguese outfit Benfica. The experienced defender has gone from playing regularly at Old Trafford to playing a bit-part role, sometimes out of position.

Sevilla did business with the Red Devils in the January transfer window when they signed Hannibal Mejbri on loan until the end of the season. They are now prepared to sign another player from the Red Devils, this time on a permanent basis, as per TEAMTalk.

Manchester United will not stand in the way of Lindelof leaving the club despite handing the Swede a one-year extension earlier this season. The 29-year-old is in the last year of his contract at Old Trafford, and the club would look to get a fee for him.

Sevilla have identified the Sweden captain as a potential replacement for Sergio Ramos, who is expected to depart the club once the season ends. The Spanish side will hope to pay a small fee to land the defender.

Victor Lindelof has made 254 club appearances for United since his arrival, 23 of which have come this season. The defender is, however, certain to be unsatisfied with playing as an emergency left-back in the absence of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Fernandes, Varane passed fit for Manchester United ahead of City clash

Manchester United have received a boost as two of their key players have been declared available for the Manchester derby this weekend (March 3). The duo of Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane completed 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest in midweek despite passing late fitness tests.

Erik ten Hag revealed in his press conference before the derby that the pair of players would feature against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday. The manager spoke about the players' great desire to feature, and how they managed to remain fit.

He said in a pre-match press conference:

“They (Varane and Fernandes) fought to be part [of it] and they came well out of the game. I think they will be available for Sunday as well."

Manchester United will have an unchanged squad from the one that defeated Nottingham Forest, meaning Rasmus Hojlund remains unavailable. Ten Hag's side will look to avenge their 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture at home earlier this season.

