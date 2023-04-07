La Liga star wants to join Real Madrid despite interest from Barcelona as he believes he can win more trophies at the Los Blancos - Reports

According to El Nacional, Gabri Veiga, one of La Liga's brightest prospects, desires to join Real Madrid and snub Barcelona. Veiga currently plays for Celta Vigo. The youngster has garnered the attention of top European clubs with his performances this season.

Veiga has scored nine goals and has provided four assists in 30 matches this term. The Spaniard has been linked with both Los Blancos and the Blaugrana. Apart from that, Premier League giants Arsenal are also among clubs interested in Veiga.

Joan Laporta has reportedly initiated the process to land the youngster at Camp Nou. He is set to cost around €40 million to any potential suitor.

However, the aforementioned report stated that Gabri Veiga wants to join Real Madrid ahead of Barcelona as he believes Los Blancos will give him better opportuities to win trophies in the coming years.

Dani Ceballos, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos' futures at the club are uncertain. Hence, a new wave of midfield talents are expected to come up in the upcoming summer transfer window. Veiga could very well be a part of that batch.

Real Madrid star Fede Valverde reacted to the win against Barcelona

Real Madrid earned a 4-0 win over Barcelona at Camp Nou in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Vinicius Junior opened the scoring before Karim Benzema bagged a hat-trick.

Fede Valverde reacted to the incredible win as he said after the game (via Los Blancos' official website):

“The important thing was to win it. It's hugely satisfying because it wasn't easy to win here. Being a goal down to Barcelona is always going to be difficult. We played some great football in the second half and we made the most of our chances. When you concede a goal at the end of the first half, as happened to us in the first leg, your mind plays a crucial role. After the break they gave us a lot of space and we were able to convert the opportunities we created.”

Los Blancos proceeded to the final with an aggregate win of 4-1. They will now shift their focus to La Liga as Carlo Ancelotti's team take on Villareal on April 8.

