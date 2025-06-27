LaLiga club reach agreement with 22-year-old Barcelona star on summer transfer: Reports

LaLiga side RCD Mallorca have reportedly reached an agreement with Barcelona's Pablo Torre on a summer transfer, according to Diario AS (via @BarcaUniversal on X). However, both clubs have yet to reach a final agreement, with negotiations taking place behind the scenes.

Torre joined the Blaugrana from Racing Santander in the summer of 2022 for a reported transfer fee of €5 million, signing a contract valid until June 2026. The 22-year-old made his senior debut the following season before spending the 2023-24 season on loan at Girona.

The Spain U21 international returned to Barcelona last summer and made a positive impact under Hansi Flick's tutelage. Despite playing just 421 minutes on the pitch, the attacking midfielder showcased his talent, recording four goals and three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions.

Pablo Torre could leave the Blaugrana this summer in search of more game time. He has allegedly reached an agreement with Mallorca. Moreover, both clubs have reportedly agreed to sell 50 percent of their ownership for €5 million, with the LaLiga giants having a buy-back option expected to be between €10 and €12 million.

Torre has won five trophies at Barcelona, including two LaLiga titles.

"Yamal is better now" - Former Barcelona star explains why Lamine Yamal is better than Lionel Messi was at the age of 17

Former Barcelona midfielder Mark van Bommel believes Lamine Yamal is better than Lionel Messi was at the age of 17 because the latter initially struggled to break into the starting XI. However, Van Bommel reckons Yamal currently isn't the best player in the world, with the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Mohamed Salah, and Raphinha also competing for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

He told Voetbalzone (via GOAL):

"When Messi joined Barcelona's first team, he didn't play as many games in the beginning compared to Yamal now. So if you compare the two at that age, Yamal is better now. Maintaining this level in the long term is the hardest thing. Messi has been at this level for 20 years. That is exceptional. If Yamal wants to catch up with Messi in terms of goals, he will have to score another 500 or so. That is almost 30 per season."

He added:

"Is Yamal the best in the world right now? No, he's not, but he's well on his way. I don't think there's one player who stands out above the rest right now, because there are just so many good players."

Lionel Messi made his debut for Barcelona at the age of 17 in October 2004. While the 38-year-old went on to become arguably the greatest of all time, he only became a regular starter two years later.

Meanwhile, Yamal made his debut for the Blaugrana in April 2023 at the age of 15. The Spaniard has been sensational ever since, establishing himself as one of the best players in the world. The 17-year-old broke into the club's starting XI last year and has helped them win four trophies to date.

