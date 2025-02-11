LaLiga report Real Madrid to disciplinary committee for their complaints, action was requested by clubs who deemed action inappropriate: Reports

LaLiga has reported Real Madrid to the disciplinary committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). This comes after Los Blancos made a formal complaint about referees in an open letter to the RFEF. According to a report from COPE (via MadridXtra on X), the action was requested by other Spanish clubs, who see Madrid's actions as inappropriate.

Real Madrid submitted the damning letter to the RFEF on February 3, following their 1-0 loss to Espanyol on February 1. Carlos Romero, who scored the winning goal, controversially stayed on the pitch after a bad tackle on Kylian Mbappe. He did not receive a red card, eventually punishing the Madrid outfit with his late goal in the 85th minute.

This led Los Blancos to slam and discredit the refereeing standards in Spain in a letter, which read (via Madrid Universal):

"What happened at the RCDE Stadium represents the culmination of a completely discredited refereeing system, in which decisions against Real Madrid have reached a level of manipulation and adulteration of the competition that can no longer be ignored.”

LaLiga chief Javier Tebas had stated that the league would lodge a complaint against Madrid, and these emerging reports have revealed that it has been done. Tebas also slammed the club (via ESPN), stating that Los Blancos are "against everything" and adding that "they want to damage the competition."

Sevilla president slams Real Madrid amidst refereeing controversies

Clubs like Sevilla have not taken kindly to Madrid's damning letter about the refereeing standards in Spain. During a meeting with LaLiga clubs and the RFEF, the language of the letter was rejected. It should be noted that Los Blancos did not attend the meeting.

Sevilla president Del Nido Carrasco slammed the club's open letter. He told DAZN (via ESPN):

"We have to differentiate two things: being able to modify the refereeing system and some aspects of refereeing, and Real Madrid's statement. It's intolerable and unacceptable. It brings into question the honor of referees and the competition. The world of football should denounce, publicly and in the courts, a statement which goes against football's integrity."

The Sevilla president also stated that Los Blancos were "trying to destroy Spanish football" with their TV channel, which has regularly discredited referees. He also slammed the club for wanting to put pressure on the referees to limit their decision-making.

