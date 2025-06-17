LaLiga star linked with move to Barcelona rejected chance to join Real Madrid earlier this summer: Reports

Barcelona target Nico Williams turned down an opportunity to sign for rivals Real Madrid earlier this summer, as per reports. The Athletic Club star is in the news once again as he appears to close in on a move to the Catalan giants after nearly 12 months of speculation.

Catalunya Radio has reported (via Madrid Universal) that Real Madrid approached Williams with an offer for him to join them this summer. The 22-year-old rejected the approach, making it clear that he would only leave his boyhood club for Barcelona, if he were to remain in Spain.

Hansi Flick's side made a move to sign Williams after his exploits in the summer of 2024 but failed to find the finances required for the deal. The forward opted against moving elsewhere and stayed with Athletic Club, and the Catalan giants are back for him now.

Nico Williams has offers from England and Bayern Munich but appears to have prioritized a move to the Camp Nou this summer. His release clause of around €62 million may prove to be an issue for the cash-strapped giants, but they will expect to find a way around it.

Los Blancos have already made significant moves this summer, having undergone a managerial change with Xabi Alonso now in charge of the club. They have signed Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen to shore up their backline and Franco Mastantuono in midfield. Their attacking riches notwithstanding, Alonso's side are looking to make quality additions to their frontline this summer, as well.

Real Madrid rule out move for Barcelona-linked striker: Reports

Real Madrid have ruled out a move for Sporting Club striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer, as per reports. The Spanish giants are in the market for a new striker after new boss Xabi Alonso made the request to the club as part of his bid to strengthen their squad.

The Athletic reports that Los Blancos turned down an opportunity to sign Gyokeres after the Sweden international, who has been linked to Barcelona, was offered to them. They see him as a player who will demand a starting shirt and one whose cost will go beyond their budget, and will not pursue a deal.

Alonso wants the club to sign another Joselu-type striker for a low cost to provide another dimension to the squad in games. The Spanish giants remain in the market for such a profile, as they are keen to meet the request of the manager.

