Lamine Yamal and his Barcelona teammates set to receive big bonus if they win LaLiga this season: Reports

Barcelona players, including 17-year-old teenage wonderkid Lamine Yamal, will receive significant bonuses if they win LaLiga this season. Their bonuses and celebrations will start if Real Madrid lose to Mallorca tonight (May 14). A defeat for the capital club would confirm the Spanish title for the Blaugrana before they face Espanyol on May 15.

Ad

Under manager Hansi Flick, Barca have already secured the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey this season. They are currently seven points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the league. If Madrid lose, they would be champions without ever having to set foot on their next match.

According to reports from AS (via SPORTbible), club president Joan Laporta has already agreed to pay players bonuses for their Supercopa de Espana trophy win. Meanwhile, La Liga winning bonuses are generally negotiated in individual contracts and can reach as much as around €1 million per player.

Ad

Trending

The Copa del Rey bonus also applies only if it's won together with another trophy, which Barcelona players have a possibility of claiming if they win La Liga.

Barcelona are now sitting right on the edge of their 28th La Liga trophy, and the players' minds will be on winning. They will certainly be watching the ongoing match between Real Madrid and Mallorca.

Barcelona's record of excessive bonus payments

Barcelona have a past of doling out enormous bonuses for winning trophies to their players. It has been a characteristic aspect of the club's reward culture of success over the years.

Ad

In 2019, the Catalan giants paid in excess of £80 million in total bonuses after their triumphs of the La Liga and Supercopa de Espana trophies. The overall sum was at £82.1 million, according to the Daily Mail (via SPORTbible).

This was only £1.78 million less than in 2018 but still £2.7 million higher than the bonuses received after Barcelona's treble of 2015. These fluctuations are a sign of changing financial policy at the club, but there is a clear reward system based on trophies.

Ad

The club's internal bonus system was previously described by SPORT journalist Javier Miguel in 2018. He described how Barca segmented player bonuses by contractual status, with players like Lionel Messi and Neymar clinching upwards of €750,000.

He also revealed that other "second-tier players - in terms of contracts - like Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez and Dani Alves" earned about €650,000. From there, it declined, "with the lesser-used players on a 300,000 euros bonus."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More