Lamine Yamal and his Barcelona teammates set to receive big bonus if they win LaLiga this season: Reports

Barcelona players, including 17-year-old teenage wonderkid Lamine Yamal, will receive significant bonuses if they win LaLiga this season. Their bonuses and celebrations will start if Real Madrid lose to Mallorca tonight (May 14). A defeat for the capital club would confirm the Spanish title for the Blaugrana before they face Espanyol on May 15.
Under manager Hansi Flick, Barca have already secured the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey this season. They are currently seven points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the league. If Madrid lose, they would be champions without ever having to set foot on their next match.
According to reports from AS (via SPORTbible), club president Joan Laporta has already agreed to pay players bonuses for their Supercopa de Espana trophy win. Meanwhile, La Liga winning bonuses are generally negotiated in individual contracts and can reach as much as around €1 million per player.
The Copa del Rey bonus also applies only if it's won together with another trophy, which Barcelona players have a possibility of claiming if they win La Liga.
Barcelona are now sitting right on the edge of their 28th La Liga trophy, and the players' minds will be on winning. They will certainly be watching the ongoing match between Real Madrid and Mallorca.
Barcelona's record of excessive bonus payments
Barcelona have a past of doling out enormous bonuses for winning trophies to their players. It has been a characteristic aspect of the club's reward culture of success over the years.
In 2019, the Catalan giants paid in excess of £80 million in total bonuses after their triumphs of the La Liga and Supercopa de Espana trophies. The overall sum was at £82.1 million, according to the Daily Mail (via SPORTbible).
This was only £1.78 million less than in 2018 but still £2.7 million higher than the bonuses received after Barcelona's treble of 2015. These fluctuations are a sign of changing financial policy at the club, but there is a clear reward system based on trophies.
The club's internal bonus system was previously described by SPORT journalist Javier Miguel in 2018. He described how Barca segmented player bonuses by contractual status, with players like Lionel Messi and Neymar clinching upwards of €750,000.
He also revealed that other "second-tier players - in terms of contracts - like Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez and Dani Alves" earned about €650,000. From there, it declined, "with the lesser-used players on a 300,000 euros bonus."