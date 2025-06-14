Lamine Yamal constantly urging 22-year-old star to join Barcelona: Reports

Lamine Yamal is trying his best to convince Nico Williams to join Barcelona, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Athletic Bilbao forward has been linked with a move to Camp Nou for a while, although a transfer has failed to materialize so far.

Ad

Williams was a subject of interest from the Catalans in the summer of 2024 as well. The 22-year-old has been outstanding for the Basque club in recent years and finished the 2024/25 campaign with 11 goals and seven assists from 45 games across competitions.

The LaLiga champions are pleased with his efforts and apparently see him as an option for the left-forward role under Hansi Flick. Reports have suggested that Williams' agent has recently had a discussion with Barcelona sporting director Deco.

Ad

Trending

It now appears that Lamine Yamal is desperate for his countryman to move to Camp Nou. The two share the pitch together for Spain and have shown great chemistry on and off the pitch.

The 17-year-old recently shared a picture of himself with Nico Williams while on national duty on Instagram, sending the rumour mill into overdrive. Yamal is now constantly in the Athletic Bilbao man's ears, urging him to join the Catalans.

Ad

However, a move may not be a straightforward affair, given the LaLiga champions' poor finances. Williams apparently has a €62m release clause in his deal, which Barcelona could struggle to exercise.

What has former Barcelona forward Luis Suarez said about Lamine Yamal?

Lamine Yamal

Former Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has heaped praise on Lamine Yamal. The Spanish wizkid has already registered 25 goals and 34 assists from 106 games across competitions for the Catalans.

Ad

Speaking recently, as cited by DAZN, Suarez insisted that the teenager is showing maturity beyond his years.

“Lamine is a player who is showing maturity at an early age compared to others. He shows great maturity at the age of 17. He takes responsibility when he participates in important matches, and he has challenges that he imposes on himself as a Barcelona fan. I am very happy for him,” said Suarez.

Ad

He continued:

“He has to continue to enjoy himself and continue to gain experience in order to continue to improve. There are still things he needs to learn, as we all learned when we were 18, 20, or 25 years old. He is marking an era and making a big difference.”

Lamine Yamal recently signed a new deal at Camp Nou until 2031.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More