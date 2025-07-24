Lamine Yamal feels misled by Barcelona as club breaks promise made during contract renewal after signing Marcus Rashford: Reports

Lamine Yamal reportedly feels that he has been misled by Barcelona ahead of his contract renewal. The teenager was told that Nico Williams was their only target for the left wing, but Deco and Joan Laporta have brought in Marcus Rashford.

As per a report in El Nacional, Yamal was excited about sharing the dressing room with Williams at the club, and is now left dejected. The teenager was assured that Barca were going to activate the €58 million release clause for Williams, but they failed to do so.

Athletic Club were against the move from the start of the summer, and lodged a complaint about the Catalan side with LaLiga. They released a statement and said:

"The meeting was held in Madrid in response to a request from Athletic Club made within the framework of compliance with financial fair play. Among the topics discussed was FC Barcelona's ability to sign players after FC Barcelona sporting director Deco publicly acknowledged that they will try to sign a player from our first team."

"Deco's statements add to the public statements made by FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta himself, admitting that the Blaugrana club 'is working to be within the 1:1 rule' and that, therefore, it is not currently within the parameters of said rule for registering players."

The Catalans were still confident of signing Williams, but Javier Tebas leaked confidential information to Athletic Bilbao, which helped them pressure the winger into signing a new long-term deal. Meanwhile, in the hope that he will be joined by Williams, Yamal signed a new deal at the club until 2031.

The report adds that Yamal is not convinced that Barcelona did everything they can to sign Williams. Moreover, it also states that the teenager was not informed by Deco or Joan Laporta about their plans to sign Rashford from Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford comments on Manchester United after Barcelona move

Marcus Rashford spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, July 23, after sealing his loan move to Barcelona. The Englishman said that he had nothing bad to comment about Manchester United and said (via ESPN):

"The situation with United is the club is in a period of change and they have been for a while. I don't have anything bad to say about Manchester United. It's been an important part of not only my career but my life. So I'm grateful for the opportunity to play for them. I don't have anything to say about Manchester United. I just wish them all the best and hope they are successful in the future."

Rashford has joined on a season-long loan, with the LaLiga giants covering his full wages. He will be wearing the no.14 jersey at the club in his second spell away from Manchester United after the loan move to Aston Villa in January this year.

