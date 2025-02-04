Lamine Yamal gives green light to Barcelona for signing 25-year-old star who will complement him in attack: Reports

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal reportedly approved the club to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao to complement him in the attack. The 25-year-old Portuguese winger has been on the Catalans' radar for a while as they continue to hunt the market for a world-class left winger.

Barcelona have been linked to multiple left-wingers over the last two seasons, including Nico Williams and Leao. While Raphinha has been exceptional for the club while playing on the left this season, another option in the attack could strengthen Flick's young and dynamic squad.

According to a report by El Nacional, Barcelona consulted their emerging superstar forward Lamine Yamal about the possible arrival of Rafael Leao this summer. The Catalans' objective is to build a strong attack revolving around Yamal with Leao being an ideal option to reinforce the left.

Yamal has reportedly approved of Leao's potential arrival and considers him an ideal partner to form a lethal duo in the Blaugrana attack. The 25-year-old is also reportedly a favorite of President Joan Laporta. Leao is a versatile forward capable of playing both in the left and the center, making him an ideal choice to reinforce Barcelona's attack.

In 240 outings for AC Milan across competitions, Rafael Leao has scored 66 goals and provided 56 assists. The aforementioned report claims that the Portuguese is open to a change of scenario. However, AC Milan will ask for a lucrative price for the winger - close to a reported €100 million. Given Barca's financial situation, they cannot afford the price at this stage without a major sale.

However, Barca will reportedly try to use the potential sales of Ronald Araujo or Frenkie de Jong to fund Rafael Leao's transfer. President Laporta is also looking to complete a major signing this summer with Leao being the top target after Lamine Yamal's approval.

The Catalans are also eyeing some other options to reinforce the attack, including Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams and Liverpool ace Luis Diaz.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal breaks Lionel Messi's record after the Catalans' 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves

According to OptaJose (h/t Forbes), Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal broke a longstanding record held by Blaugrana legend Lionel Messi this week.

During Barca's 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga, Lamine Yamal completed 11 out of 21 dribbles attempted in the match. Yamal's numbers broke Lionel Messi's record of completing 10 dribbles in an attempted 20 in a game against Mallorca in LaLiga in 2007.

Lamine Yamal's record is considered to be the best for any Blaugrana player since the 2005-06 season, per statistics experts. According to Mundo Deportivo, Yamal holds 73 dribbles to his name so far - much higher than Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe's 46 dribbles.

