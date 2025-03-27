Lamine Yamal and Jules Kounde give approval for Barcelona to sign 26-year-old LaLiga star; believes he can improve team: Reports

Lamine Yamal and Jules Kounde have given the go-ahead to Barcelona's plans to sign Andrei Ratiu this summer, according to El Nacional. The Catalans are looking for a new right-back this summer to cover for the Frenchman.

Kounde has been indispensable in the right-back role this season, although he is naturally a center back. The 26-year-old has registered three goals and eight assists from 43 games across competitions this season.

However, there's very little cover in the squad for the position and the Catalan side want to address the situation this year. Ratiu has been very impressive for Rayo Vallecano, and is a fine blend of defensive solidity and attacking adventure.

The Romanian apparently has a €25m release clause in his deal, which makes him affordable for the LaLiga giants. Barcelona are under financial distress and are looking for cost-effective solutions to address the situation.

Interestingly, Lamine Yamal has backed the Catalans' pursuit of Ratiu, as he understands that a specialist right-back will help him improve his game. Kounde has no issues with the Romanian's potential arrival either, knowing that it could allow him to slot into a center back role.

The rest of the Barcelona squad also welcome the competition for places, well aware that the team needs more depth to compete at the highest level. As things stand, Ratiu could be the Catalans' first signing of the summer.

When does Lamine Yamal's contract with Barcelona expire?

Lamine Yamal's contract with Barcelona will run out at the end of next season. However, his agent Jorge Mendes has already confirmed that the player will sign a new deal with the Catalan giants as soon as he turns 18 this summer.

There's optimism at the club that the Spaniard will commit his future at Camp Nou this year. However, journalist Juan Jimenez (via Barca Universal) has recently suggested that a renewal won't be a simple affair.

Lamine Yamal is now one of the biggest names in football, and is already a global superstar. The player has registered 13 goals and 17 assists from 38 games across competitions this season and has been indispensable in Hansi Flick's attack.

As such, Barcelona are approaching his renewal process with caution. The Catalans are aware that the Spaniard will eventually become their best-paid player. The LaLiga giants are in talks with Mendes to strike a balance between Yamal's demands and the club's financial situation.

