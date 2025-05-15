Lamine Yamal in love with idea of playing alongside Manchester United star; personally endorses transfer to Barcelona staff: Reports

Lamine Yamal has reportedly endorsed Barcelona’s interest in signing Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford. As the summer transfer window approaches, the Catalan club will be prepared to go into the market and get players to strengthen their squad for next season.
Rashford is one player who has been linked with a potential move to Barcelona. The Englishman was tipped to join Hansi Flick’s side in the January transfer window before he eventually joined Aston Villa on loan. Since joining the Birmingham-based club, Rashford has silenced his critics with 10 goal contributions in 17 appearances.
Rashford’s loan term with Villa will expire this summer, and as per Spanish outlet El Nacional, Rashford remains a priority for Barcelona this summer. The report claims that the winger believes he embodies the Catalan club’s style of play. Apart from that, his representatives expressed direct interest in playing at Camp Nou even if he has to join on a loan deal with an option to buy.
Barcelona will reportedly opt for the abovementioned transfer method, as they know that an outright transfer is not possible due to their financial situation.
Amid the transfer brouhaha, El Nacional added that La Blaugrana’s interest in bringing Rashford to Catalonia is supported by Yamal.
The report states:
“The deal also has a strong internal endorsement: Lamine Yamal . The young Barça talent was informally asked by the coaching staff how he would view Rashford's arrival, and his response was clear: he loves the idea . He believes they can complement each other very well, and values the Englishman's experience, which could free up offensive responsibilities for the younger players in important matches.”
Rashford joining the current Barcelona squad would, of course, strengthen the squad. Meanwhile, Rashford also acknowledges Yamal’s insane football abilities, commenting “Young King” under the 17-year-old’s post after Barca’s 4-3 win against Real Madrid on Sunday (May 11).
Marcus Rashford set to make transfer U-turn amid £40m Manchester United bargain and Barcelona greenlight – Reports
Marcus Rashford will reportedly turn down a move to Barca from United this summer. Aston Villa, where the 27-year-old currently plies his trade, have a £40 million option to make the player’s move permanent this summer. That said, their likelihood of securing his permanent transfer could hinge on which European competition they qualify for.
According to Daily Express, Marcus Rashford will opt against moving abroad and would rather stay at Aston Villa. It is said that the winger has formed a good relationship with manager Unai Emery in the few months he has spent at the club and that could influence his decision against answering Barcelona’s call.
The report, however, adds that Rashford’s decision on whether or not to continue at Villa isn’t ultimately in his hands. The club will try to negotiate the £40 million option on his loan deal, but his current wage (£350,000 per week) will be the major determinant.