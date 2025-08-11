Lamine Yamal set to play in Miami as LaLiga plot move to bring Barcelona to United States: Reports

Lamine Yamal's Barcelona are reportedly set to play Villarreal in a La Liga fixture in Miami, United States. The match is planned for December 2025 and would be the first-ever league fixture to be played outside Spain.

According to a report in The Athletic, Villarreal will have their home match against Barcelona at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, instead of Estadio de la Ceramica in Spain. La Liga have been planning to host league games in the United States since 2018, and the first fixture is close to being finalized.

Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, spoke to the media earlier this year and admitted that the plan was in discussion. He wants to build on the popularity of the league in the United States, and told Spanish newspaper Expansion (via The Athletic):

"I think it could be in the 2025-26 season, but La Liga will play official matches abroad. An official match in the U.S. will strengthen our position in the North American market, which is the second market for La Liga after Spain. ... Other very competitive leagues are coming so we cannot always do the same thing, but we cannot allow them to overtake us."

Barcelona have been open to the idea of playing one of their matches abroad, and the club president, Joan Laporta, has been public about it. He was talking to CNN earlier this month when he said:

"For a La Liga [match], I think that will be very interesting. I know that the president of La Liga (Javier Tebas) is really keen on celebrating this official game in the States. We are a club that belongs to La Liga, and we are responsible because we want to commercialize La Liga as best as possible. Again, I'm open and [Barcelona] is at the disposal of La Liga."

However, La Liga's plans might face an issue as the Villarreal vs Barcelona clash is scheduled for the weekend of December 20 and 21. The Miami Dolphins also have an NFL game on December 21 at Hard Rock Stadium, which could force the Spanish sides to adjust their schedule.

Barcelona president hails Lamine Yamal as a genius

Joan Laporta spoke about Lamine Yamal in his interview with CNN and hailed the Barcelona teenager as a genius. He did not want to compare the youngster to Lionel Messi, but believes that the two are the best players in the world. He said:

"Lamine Yamal is Lamine Yamal, Leo Messi was Leo Messi. Leo Messi has been the best player in the world, and Lamine, I think that in his position nowadays, is the best player in the world. Messi won everything, Messi did everything, for me probably the best player in history, but the world continues and appears new geniuses."

"The new geniuses that are appearing nowadays are players like Lamine Yamal, like Pedri, like Raphinha. In the case of Lamine, there are not too many players like him because he's a genius and he's the top level."

Lamine Yamal starred for Barcelona on Sunday, August 10, as they defeated Como in the Joan Gamper trophy. The teenager scored twice, while Fermin Lopez also got a brace, with Raphinha getting the other goal for the Catalan side.

