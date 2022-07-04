Leaked images of Liverpool's 2022-23 home shirt surface on social media

Images of Liverpool's new away kit for the 2022-23 season appear to have been leaked online.

With just over a month to go until the new Premier League campaign, the Merseyside club have only released their home kit so far. Although it looks as though that may change in the near future.

Twitter user Esvaphane has posted what they believe the new away kit will look like. The shirt appears to be white with multi-coloured waves, which seems unique for a football shirt.

The Nike top is also accompanied by black cuffs which have "YNWA" printed onto them. There is also plain white space on the back of the shirt to make room for numbers and names. It is then completed by their charity branding for European nights.

No shorts or socks have accompanied the leak, but Standard Chartered and Expedia unsurprisingly remain as the sponsors. A picture of the leaked top can be seen in the tweet by @esvaphane.

Jose Enrique "100% sure" England superstar wants to join Liverpool

Rumors have linked Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham with a move to Anfield all summer (via Mirror). Former Reds left-back Jose Enrique has had his say on a potential move.

The 19-year-old playmaker has become one of the most promising players in European football. He has also established himself as a regular in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Regarding the Reds' links with Bellingham, Enrique tweeted:

"The problem will always be transfer fee. Salary and the player wanted to come and play for us I'm 100% sure about it but transfer fee is going to be a problem if the numbers is the ones they are talking about."

José enrique @Jesanchez3

"The problem will always be transfer fee. Salary and the player wanted to come and play for us I'm 100% sure about it but transfer fee is going to be a problem if the numbers is the ones they are talking about."

Bellingham still has three years left on his current deal at the Bundesliga giants. They have already sold Erling Haaland to Liverpool's Premier League title rivals Manchester City this summer.

Though BVB has a history of selling their best players, they very rarely sell more than one of their assets during the same summer.

The teenager provided 14 assists and scored six times in 41 appearances last term.

