Leeds consider move for Manchester United star as they aim to push for promotion: Reports

Leeds United are looking to sign Brandon Williams from Manchester United in their bid to make a swift return to the Premier League.

Leeds had a turbulent 2022-23 season in the English top flight. They conceded the most goals in the league (78), lost the joint third-most league games (21), and saw three managers (Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia, and Sam Allardyce) take charge of the club. They eventually finished 19th in the table and got relegated, returning to the second tier three years after their promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke took charge of Leeds recently and is targeting a quick return to the Premier League. According to The Independent, the German coach is said to be eyeing a move for Brandon Williams, who spent the 2021-23 season on loan at Norwich City, where Farke briefly worked with him.

At the Canaries, Williams featured in Farke's matchday squad nine times, starting five of them and coming off the bench once.

Williams came through the youth ranks at Manchester United and made his first-team debut in September 2019. Since then, he has made 51 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and registering two assists.

With the 22-year-old's contract expiring in 12 months, the Red Devils will be keen to sell him this summer and avoid losing him for nothing in a year.

There has been interest in the full-back from abroad too, with TuttoMercatoWeb recently reporting that Fiorentina are eyeing reinforcements at left-back and see Williams as the ideal, cut-price target.

“I’m not focusing on this issue because it’s totally unattractive” – Erik ten Hag on Manchester United's spending spree

Manchester United have spent more than £400 million in the transfer window under Erik ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag has stated that he is not concerned about how much Manchester United have been spending in the transfer windows since he took charge of the club.

The Red Devils have spent more than £400 million under Ten Hag. After big-money moves for the likes of Antony (£85 million), Lisandro Martinez (£46 million), and Casemiro (£60 million) last season, they have added Mason Mount (£55 million) and Andre Onana (£43.8 million) this summer.

At a recent press conference, the Dutchman defended the club's spending and stated that all clubs have been splurging the cash to improve their respective squads.

“It can’t be because all the teams are investing huge money, such huge amounts. In comparison with the others we are not doing more or less. They all invested a lot in their teams. I’m not focusing on this issue because it’s totally, for me, unattractive," he said.

“I have to think about my way of play and how I improve my team. I will fight for players who I want to have in and I will demand from the club to get the right players in and when we have that, we have to get results,” he added.

Manchester United are said to be close to completing a £72 million move for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. They also retain an interest in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.