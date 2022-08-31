Leeds United considering move for Manchester United and Arsenal target - reports

Leeds United are considering signing reported Arsenal and Manchester United target Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven this summer (via Fabrizio Romano).

The winger has been linked with the two Premier League giants in recent weeks (via The Express). However, Manchester United signing Antony from Ajax could mean that they pull out of the race to sign the Dutchman.

Gakpo, 23, has scored 46 goals and provided 39 assists in 143 matches for PSV Eindhoven. He has started the 2022-23 campaign brilliantly, registering four goals and six assists in just eight matches across all competitions.

Gakpo, not easy deal at all as there are many clubs in the race, including Southampton. Leeds are considering Hwang Hee-Chan and Cody Gakpo as options to replace Daniel James only in case he decides to leave.

Leeds are keen to re-inforce their wide position in case their winger Daniel James leaves the club in the final stretch of the transfer window.

As per another report Romano, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are interested in signing the former Manchester United player.

Situation remains open, it's up to the player — Leeds would be happy to keep James. Tottenham have discussed potential loan with buy option for Daniel James with Leeds last week — not an easy deal, also Everton asked for Dan.

Meanwhile, according to Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy, the Gunners could potentially secure a last-ditch move for the Dutchman. Here's what Reddy said on The Transfer Show (via TEAMtalk):

“Southampton have had a bid rejected, Newcastle have been circling, there’s talk of Leeds registering interests. The thing with Gakpo and the reason"

She added:

"United were looking at him, as well as being an exciting player, is that it would be smooth business to get done. One of the other names I was told to keep an eye out for are Arsenal, who would like to enhance their offensive options.”

With just over 24 hours left in the transfer window, all clubs involved will look to negotiate quickly if they are to sign Gakpo this summer.

Arsenal and Manchester United have been busy in the transfer window

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has brought in some effective players

Arsenal and Manchester United have completed some very important transfers in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have brought in striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. The Brazilian has been extremely pivotal to Mikel Arteta's side, registering two goals and three assists in four matches so far. Arsenal currently sit at the top of the Premier League table after winning all four of their games.

They have also signed Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Matt Turner.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have acquired Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, and Antony. They are also set to sign Martin Dubravka (via Fabrizio Romano).

Malacia, Eriksen, and Martinez have already started playing important roles in the side. Martinez, the Argentine defender, has been subject to criticism since his big-money (£56.7 million) move from Ajax. However, the defender has proved critics wrong with two back-to-back 'Player of the Match' awards.

