Leeds United keen on signing Manchester United star - Reports

Leeds United are among a host of Premier League clubs interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay during the ongoing winter transfer window, according to 90min.

McTominay rose through the ranks at Manchester United before making his senior debut in their 2-0 loss to Arsenal in May 2017. He has since made 191 appearances across all competitions for the club, contributing towards 23 goals in the process.

However, the Scotland international has not featured prominently in Erik ten Hag's plans this season. He is currently behind Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Fred in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

McTominay's last Premier League start for the Red Devils came in their 6-3 defeat to Manchester City in October. His reduced role at the club has thus raised concerns about his future there.

Manchester United's league rivals Leeds hold an interest in signing McTominay, according to the aforementioned source. The Yorkshire-based club have reportedly enquired about the Scot's availability this month.

Apart from Leeds, Everton, Leicester City, Southampton, and West Ham United are keeping tabs on the midfielder, as per the report. Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in him for a while now.

However, the Red Devils have no plans to part ways with McTominay during the ongoing transfer window. They are claimed to have already informed the player's suitors that he is not available on loan or on a permanent deal.

Erik Ten Hag likes the Scottish midfielder and wants to keep him at Old Trafford.



Despite the lack of playing time, the 26-year-old remains happy at Manchester United, if the report is to be believed. He also has a significant place in Ten Hag's plans for the future of the club.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka also set to stay at Manchester United

While Manchester United never wanted to sell McTominay, they were seemingly open to letting Aaron Wan-Bissaka go at the start of the month. The right-back was widely expected to move away from Old Trafford during this window.

Wan-Bissaka has fallen out of favor under Ten Hag this season, with Diogo Dalot establishing himself as the first-choice right-back. Wolverhampton Wanderers were mooted as a potential destination for him.

However, the Englishman has impressed for the Premier League giants in recent weeks. He has helped the Red Devils keep clean sheets in each of their last three top-flight matches.

Sami Mokbel @SamiMokbel81_DM Aaron Wan-Bissaka now expected to stay at Man Utd this month. Utd have an interest in Nelson Semedo at Wolves - but that has been shelved for the time being. mol.im/a/11631411 Aaron Wan-Bissaka now expected to stay at Man Utd this month. Utd have an interest in Nelson Semedo at Wolves - but that has been shelved for the time being. mol.im/a/11631411

Ten Hag's side have thus decided to keep Wan-Bissaka at the club, according to The Daily Mail. They have also shelved their interest in Wolves' Nelson Semedo for the time being as a result.

