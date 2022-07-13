Leeds United linked with surprise move for recently-released Manchester United star - Reports 

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing former Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata this summer on a free transfer.

According to AS, the Yorkshire club's director of football Victor Orta has already made contact with Mata's representatives, with clubs in Spain and Turkey also chasing the 34-year-old.

The attacking midfielder is a free agent after seeing his contract at Manchester United expire after eight years at the club, where he scored 51 times in 285 appearances.

Mata won the FA Cup and Europa League during his time at Old Trafford. He was also a part of the Chelsea team that won the Champions League in 2012.

His time in Manchester was also hampered by injuries as he only made 16 Premier League appearances in his final two seasons at the club, while only starting twice last term.

Mata was one of several high-profile players to leave the Theater of Dreams at the end of June, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic

The former Spain international would be somewhat of a coup for Leeds United, who have already enjoyed a productive transfer window in their attempts to rebuild a side that has already lost Kalvin Phillips and looks set to sell Raphinha.

Jesse Marsch's side have signed six players so far this summer, as they aim to improve on their 17th-placed finish last season.

Leeds United chasing another former Manchester United player on free transfer

According to The Mail, Leeds are interested in signing former England goalkeeper Ben Foster, whose contract was not renewed by Watford at the end of last season.

While Illan Meslier is undoubtedly the Whites' number one option in goal, the club are seeking an experienced backup option for the young Frenchman, with current number two Kiko Casilla not in Marsch's plans.

39-year-old Foster played 26 times for the Hornets last season as they were once again relegated from the Premier League, but the former Manchester United shot-stopper has shown no signs of retirement.

As per HITC Sport, Foster was incredibly complimentary of Elland Road when he visited the historic ground in October with Watford, as he proclaimed:

“It’s raining cats and dogs. But you know what, this is absolutely beautiful. Old school as you like. Proper English football stadium. Look at this bad boy (pans around Elland Road). Pitch is a thing of beauty."

